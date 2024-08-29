Cardi B Reveals Why She Doesn’t Need Security Amid Fan Concerns

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 01: Cardi B attends the Marc Jacobs fashion show at the New York Public Library on July 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Cardi B had fans worried after she was spotted alone in NYC.

Recently, one fan spotted Cardi B out and about in New York City by herself. She appeared to be in good spirits, but the clip sparked a great deal of concern from her supporters. She took to X to address the clip of the unexpected sighting, making it clear that it wasn't a big deal. “It was like 9am and I was hungry …..also nobody finna touch me,” she said.

That did little to ease fans' concerns, however. They continued to flood her with demands not to go out alone. Again, she clarified that she was fine and that there was no need for fans to worry. “My house got 24/7 security,” she also explained. “I’m very spontaneous and I like my privacy… Sometimes I want to go to the deli or make a quick target run …I’m not waiting around till security come ….ALSO I ALWAYS ALWAYS GOT SOMETHING ON ME!”

Cardi B's "Always Got Something" On Her

Still, the Bardigang was unconvinced, despite her emphasizing the fact that she hates "being babied." One X user even claimed that one of her posts was a "trauma response," which she quickly denied. “Wtffff yall be talking about …yall need help,” she responded. “It was 9am and I went to get a bacon egg and cheese …STOP WIT THIS cry baby sh*t ..Y’all too p**** …let me get off this app cause yall irritating me and is not even funny.”

Clearly, Cardi's got it covered and doesn't appreciate being treated like she doesn't. With that being said, it's no surprise that fans are feeling more protective of their fave than usual, as she's currently expecting her third child with her ex Offset. She's been on the hunt for an apartment in NYC lately too, which could explain why she was in town. What do you think of Cardi B telling fans not to worry about her after she was spotted by herself in NYC earlier this week? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

