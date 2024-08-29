Cardi B Explains Her Controversial Joke About Atlantic Records Being A Prison

It's not as bad as it sounds.

Cardi B ruffled a few feathers with her latest Instagram Story post for a couple of reasons. For those unaware, she posted a picture of her in the studio on Wednesday (August 28) that referred to it as the "Atlantic Records correctional facilities." While a lot of people didn't like how the Bronx femcee was seemingly unenthused about working on her long-awaited sophomore album, others took more direct issue with comparing this kind of career with a prison. Regardless of what side of these criticism she took the most issue with, she blasted the critics all the same in a new tweet on Thursday (August 29).

"The fact that I made a little joke about the studio because I been mixing and mastering about 40-50 songs and y’all turned that into I hate creating is crazy," Cardi B shared with her followers. "This why artists don’t interact anymore cuz y’all will take one little joke and stretch it wider than y’all a**holes. God forbid I make a little sarcastic jokey jokey about motherhood y’all gonna claim I hate my kids and call cps…dweebs." "HITS AND BEAUTIFUL A** KIDS," she clapped back at a fan asking what she does create.

Cardi B Claps Back At Critics Of Her Atlantic Records Joke

In other news, amid Cardi B's third pregnancy and Offset divorce, she revealed that she didn't like the short time that she spent living in Atlanta. "I don’t live in Atlanta, I have a house in Atlanta," she told social media. "I only go to Atlanta like three or four times a year. And probably I go for a week, maybe less. I tried to move to Atlanta in 2018 and I lived there for like six months. And I hated it. I don’t have not one friend in Atlanta, and I don’t have not even one family member in Atlanta. So I just don’t like Atlanta."

Meanwhile, it seems like Cardi B might have a new hip-hop suitor in the form of Pooh Shiesty, although Offset might have taken issue with that. Regardless, it's going to be exciting to see what she has in store for the rest of the year. Some conflicting reports emerged over the past months as to whether or not this sophomore project will come out in 2024 or later. Hopefully, the Bardi Gang will have more reason to celebrate before we ring in the New Year.