Jason Lee Trashes BIA For "Horrible" Cardi B Diss Track

Jason Lee says that the diss track BIA released for Cardi B was "horrible" and explained his opinion on her music during an interview with VladTV. BIA dropped the track, “SUE MEEE?," back in June after Cardi seemingly threw shade at her on the “Wanna Be (Remix)" with Megan Thee Stallion and Glorilla. At first, Lee thought there wasn't any serious drama between them.

"It was horrible," Lee began. "First of all, BIA's birthday, we have the same birthday. We're both Leo's, August 16th. Happy early birthday BIA. BIA thought I hated her for so long because my staff would write about her sneak-dissing Cardi and she would say, 'You're tryna create all these problems between me and Cardi,' and I used to get on my staff like, 'Hey, please don't create unnecessary beef between these girls if there's no beef there.' And, they were like, 'No, but she's sneak dissing her.' And, I'm like, 'Well, she's saying she's not.' This was going on and on and on and then, Cardi felt the way she felt and I would say, 'Oh, I talked to BIA. She's not sneak-dissing you.' And then all that happened."

BIA Performs During Game 2 Of NBA Finals

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 09: Rapper BIA performs during halftime of Game Two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden on June 09, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

He continued: "It was like, you started a beef with somebody who is 10 tiers above your career for no reason other than to pander to Nicki Minaj probably. And, it backfired on you because that was a horrible horrible thing. It wasn't like when Remy went after Nicki and 'Shether' literally ended that beef or Kendrick that just laid Drake to sleep in one song. This was a poor attempt to get what? To get a moment that fizzled away and now, nobody's talking about you. And I think that BIA's talented. She's beautiful. She has a lot of personality. She's a Leo like me. She had a lot of potential-- she probably still does at some point, but that kinda was like, ridiculous."

Elsewhere in the interview, Lee reflected on working with Kanye West and the staff that surrounds him. Check out his full comments on BIA below.