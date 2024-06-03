Charlamagne Tha God And Jess Hilarious Roast BIA's Cardi B Diss Track

They claim BIA dissed herself more than she did Cardi.

Over the weekend, BIA and Cardi B joined the already busy list of rappers who have started major beef in 2024. Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, J. Cole, Metro Boomin, Quavo, and Chris Brown have already had viral moments in the first half of the year alone. Though the pair have allegedly taken subtle shots at each other before, it really kicked off over the weekend when Cardi joined Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla on the "Wanna Be" remix. During her verse, she took a shot that couldn't be mis-interpreted. Since then personalities in the rap media landscape like Charlamagne Tha God have been breaking down every development.

The next domino to fall came from BIA, who responded on Twitter. She shared a series of lyrics from Cardi's husband Offset repurposed to comment on the situation. Cardi and Offset have had a turbulent few months together dating back to last December. That was shortly followed by the full on diss track "SUE MEEE?" The song accused Cardi of cheating on Offset, which was the opposite of what many suspected was the root cause of their relationship drama. Cardi took the title of the song seriously and did threaten, though probably jokingly, to sue BIA over the song. Now Charlamagne and The Breakfast Club drew have shared their thoughts on the new diss track. Check out what they had to say below.

Charlamagne Tha God's Thoughts On BIA Diss Track

In their response to the diss track The Breakfast Club hosts were extremely critical. They pointed out that she failed to actually effectively diss Cardi. In fact, they even went as far as to say that BIA may have dissed herself more than Cardi with the new track.