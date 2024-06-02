BIA Disses Cardi B On New Single "SUE MEEE?"

Looks like we have yet another big rap beef to talk about in 2024, and this time around, BIA wasted little time in putting it on wax.

2024 might be the year of rap beef when we look back at it, something that BIA is aiming to prove with her latest release. Moreover, she just dropped a diss track against Cardi B titled, "SUE MEEE?," whose title refers to how Cardi threatened to sue the Massachusetts MC for spreading rumors that she cheated on her partner Offset when she previewed the diss. While it's reductive to compare this to the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, the instrumental sounds too much like the one on "Like That" to avoid this connection for too long. Fortunately, thanks to fiery flows, a coolly confident delivery, and some sharp wordplay, this new song lives up to that expectation for the most part.

Furthermore, there's no telling whether this will reach the highs or lows of other rap beefs this year, but it definitely kicked off with a bang. Fans are reacting wildly to "SUE MEEE?" and breaking down the history between Cardi B and BIA, the veracity of their claims, and the bars themselves. The consensus seems mostly positive from neutrals, although there's obviously a lot of clowning and mocking due to their differences in status and popularity. It's not as David versus Goliath as some folks make it out to be, but it still might be a relevant factor if Bardi chooses to clap back with a dedicated response on wax.

BIA's "SUE MEEE?" Diss Track Against Cardi B: Stream & Listen

If you want to catch up with this tension, we'd recommend checking out Cardi B's recent remix of "Wanna Be" by Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla, which ignited this BIA beef after some subliminal shots. Looks like we're still on diss watch after all. If you haven't heard "SUE MEEE?" yet, find it above and let us know what you think about it in the comments section below. Check out some notable lines down there too and, as always, stick around on HNHH for more great music drops around the clock.

Quotable Lyrics
Thought your a** was for the culture, you're just trying to ride the wave,
You should be home with your kids, 'cause b***h, you speak like second grade,
Now these b***hes getting brave, heard this h*e do brujería, wrote this s**t after I prayed,
Someone go and call up Pardi 'cause we gon' bake her a** a cake

