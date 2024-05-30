BIA Hints At JID Feature On Her Upcoming Single "Lights Out"

BIA has been building an excellent career. She signed to Pharrell's label in 2014, and since then, she's landed coveted collabs with the likes of Kali Uchis and J Balvin. The remix to her 2021 single, "Whole Lotta Money," featured a fun verse from Nicki Minaj and peaked at number 16 on the Billboard Hot 100. BIA is the real deal, which is why fans are so excited about the possibility of her collaborating with another established talent: JID. She posted a video of her and JID conversing, and now the world desperately wants them to link up on a song.

BIA posted the video on May 28. The singer is on the set of a music video with a green screen. She's talking with makeup artists about the set up of a particular shot, and who else but JID wanders into the frame. The rapper is impressed with what he sees, calling it "fire." BIA then gives him a hug before she hits her mark. The video is brief, but it definitely seems like BIA is teasing JID's involvement in her new song. She announced the release of her single "Lights Out" on June 7. The general consensus (or hope) is that JID will be featured on it. He's even listed on the song's Genius page.

BIA has aimed to get the focus back on her music since the social media controversy that went down in April. The singer was accused of lying about her lineage. Fans began to question her ethnic background, which led to her firing back with proof. "U still don't know the difference between race and ethnicity," she tweeted at a user. "B*tch pick up a book. It's called Afro Latina stupid." She also dragged those who tried to suggest she was not Black. "Are you really that slow," she asked. "How did biracial ppl even get here? Do you know what Puerto Rican are? African Taino and European. There are Jamaican Indians you f*ckin idiot pick up a book."

JID, meanwhile, is riding a critical high. His last release, The Forever Story, was hailed by many as the best album of 2023. He's teased a collaborative project with Metro Boomin, and he told People that he wants to get involved in filmmaking. "Like I can recall a lot of situations that meant a lot to me and were pivotal in my journey," he told the outlet. "I'll do that. And I'll probably put it in the form of a movie, too. I'm big into directing and all of that stuff... I want to make sure I tap into that before my time is."

