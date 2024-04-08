JID Previews New Song At Dreamville Festival, Predicts Grammy Recognition

JID previewed an upcoming collaboration with Anycia during his performance at Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on Saturday. Afterward, he predicted on social media that the track is going to make waves at next year's Grammy Awards. On the song, he raps: “You ain’t no killas / Y’all just a bunch of cover girls / All that complimenting n****s sh*t / Leaving a comment, you leave it to me I’d send you to another world with dis sh*t / Magic wand, b*tch the work in my wrist / Magic Johnson, man I’m sick with assist / Bron Bron when I jump in the 6."

Anycia shared the clip on Twitter and thanked JID with the caption: "This not my announcement but here go another cool thing i did. Thank u brother man." He wrote back: "See u at the Grammys Nene lol." The interaction had fans hyped for an official release. "I just love seeing how my favs are getting recognition now," one user replied. Another wrote: "THIS IS THE BEST COLLAB EVER WTF."

Read More: MGK & Trippie Redd Sneak In A Subtle JID Feature On "Who Do I Call"

JID Performs During Dreamville Music Festival

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 06: JID performs during the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 06, 2024, in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

The performance at Dreamville Festival comes as JID continues to prepare his long-awaited album, Forever & A Day. He announced the effort on Instagram Live, last August, and the project is expected to release sometime this year. It'll be his first studio album since 2022's The Forever Story. Check out a clip of JID performing the upcoming song on Twitter below.

JID Previews New Song

Next month, JID will be embarking on The American Dream Tour with 21 Savage, 21 Lil Harold, and Nardo Wick. The group will be performing in 30 cities across the United States. Be on the lookout for further updates on JID on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Lyrical Lemonade Unveils "All Is Yellow" Tracklist With Features From JID, Jack Harlow, Dave, Kid Cudi, And More

[Via]