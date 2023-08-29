JID Announces Multiple New Projects And Singles

JID has been busy. While the rapper was touring earlier this year he clearly also spent some time in the studio and he has the tracks to prove it. In a recent series of announcements, he confirmed a number of big things coming soon. The first new material fans can expect will drop later this week. He’s teaming up with Lil Yachty to release a pair of new tracks under their Blakkboyz collaboration. One of which is “Van Gogh” a song that has been floating around online for a while. The official release of the project to streaming in addition to the release of another new song has fans hyped.

But what has fans even more excited is the confirmation that JID has a new album on the way. The singer confirmed that an album called Forever & A Day will be arriving later this year. The project is reportedly around 10-12 tracks in length though very little else about it is currently known. And that isn’t even the only new album he has on the way. He confirmed that a previously announced and currently unnamed collaborative outing with Metro Boomin is still on the way. That collaborative project is expected to be released after Forever & A Day.

Read More: JID Is $2,000 Answer On “Jeopardy!”

JID Confirms New Album For Later This Year

JID announces he will be releasing a new album in the fall titled ‘Forever & A Day’ 🚨



This will be dropping before his collab album with Metro Boomin! pic.twitter.com/MMXMeSOqQe — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) August 29, 2023

JID is following up his critically acclaimed album The Forever Story from last year. For the album, he teamed up with an incredibly impressive list of features. Kenny Mason, Earthgang, 21 Savage, Baby Tate, Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, Lil Wayne, Yasiin Bey, and more make appearances on the stacked project.

JID hasn’t been quiet since then either. He teamed up with Lute for a track called “Ma Boy” earlier this year. The single served as a single for the Dreamville produced soundtrack to Creed III. He also appeared on Mick Jenkins’ critical darling new album The Patience which dropped just a few weeks ago. Which of the three new projects JID announced are you most excited about? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Mick Jenkins Brings The Vibes With JID On “Smoke Break-Dance”

[Via]