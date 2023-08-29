JID Announces Multiple New Projects And Singles

JID has a whole bunch of new music coming soon.

BYLavender Alexandria
JID Announces Multiple New Projects And Singles

JID has been busy. While the rapper was touring earlier this year he clearly also spent some time in the studio and he has the tracks to prove it. In a recent series of announcements, he confirmed a number of big things coming soon. The first new material fans can expect will drop later this week. He’s teaming up with Lil Yachty to release a pair of new tracks under their Blakkboyz collaboration. One of which is “Van Gogh” a song that has been floating around online for a while. The official release of the project to streaming in addition to the release of another new song has fans hyped.

But what has fans even more excited is the confirmation that JID has a new album on the way. The singer confirmed that an album called Forever & A Day will be arriving later this year. The project is reportedly around 10-12 tracks in length though very little else about it is currently known. And that isn’t even the only new album he has on the way. He confirmed that a previously announced and currently unnamed collaborative outing with Metro Boomin is still on the way. That collaborative project is expected to be released after Forever & A Day.

Read More: JID Is $2,000 Answer On “Jeopardy!”

JID Confirms New Album For Later This Year

JID is following up his critically acclaimed album The Forever Story from last year. For the album, he teamed up with an incredibly impressive list of features. Kenny Mason, Earthgang, 21 Savage, Baby Tate, Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, Lil Wayne, Yasiin Bey, and more make appearances on the stacked project.

JID hasn’t been quiet since then either. He teamed up with Lute for a track called “Ma Boy” earlier this year. The single served as a single for the Dreamville produced soundtrack to Creed III. He also appeared on Mick Jenkins’ critical darling new album The Patience which dropped just a few weeks ago. Which of the three new projects JID announced are you most excited about? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Mick Jenkins Brings The Vibes With JID On “Smoke Break-Dance”

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.