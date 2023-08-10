Metro Boomin
- MusicYoung Nudy Reveals Crazy Metro Boomin Track, Producer Hints At Collaboration Project In The WorksMetro has so much heat in the vault. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJID Reveals He's Still Working On Metro Boomin Collab Album "Everyday"The project still doesn't have an official release date.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop Culture21 Savage Net Worth 2024: What Is The Rapper Worth?Discover the net worth of 21 Savage in 2023, and learn about his music career, awards, live performances, and entrepreneurship.By Jake Skudder
- MusicMetro Boomin 7 Best BeatsMetro Boomin's production has been praised for several years at this point. We're looking at some of his tracks that fans loved most. By Paul Barnes
- MusicMetro Boomin Says His Next Project Shares Similarities To Kanye West's "MBDTF"Metro is aiming for a high-water mark in Kanye's discography. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicMetro Boomin Explains Why He Is Resonating With Fans, Bashes Cash-Grabbing ArtistsWith how far Metro has come, these comments seem valid. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicMetro Boomin Shuts Down Rumors That Andre 3000 Played The Flute On "Mask Off"After Andre's recent comments, Metro was able to hoodwink a lot of people. But, he was a little upset. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicGrammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Producer Of The Year, Non-ClassicalThe upcoming Grammys will continue to honor the brilliant producers who helped birth some stellar music. By Demi Phillips
- SongsMetro Boomin And Gunna Took Us On An Intergalactic Odyssey With "Space Cadet"Everything about this track was a vibe. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicMetro Boomin Has His Sights Set On Getting Future Collaboration Album Done FirstMetro wants to make himself crystal clear. By Zachary Horvath
- Music"Amazon Music Live" Season 2 Is Set To Return With Lil Durk and Metro Boomin2 Chainz is set to host the series.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicTravis Scott's "UTOPIA" Becomes The Best Selling Rap Album Of The YearUtopia officially passed Heroes & Villains as the top-selling rap album of 2023.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMetro Boomin Reveals Desire To Work With Jay-Z And OthersThis would be one epic collab. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsMetro Boomin And 21 Savage Perfectly Flipped A Classic With "Many Men" On "SAVAGE MODE II"Is this the best track off of "SAVAGE MODE II?"By Zachary Horvath
- TVMetro Boomin Performs At VMAs, Teases Future Project, And Pays Tribute To His MotherMetro paid tribute to his "Superhero" mother. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJID Announces Multiple New Projects And SinglesJID has a whole bunch of new music coming soon.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMetro Boomin Shows Gratitude To Billboard"Metroooo!!!" is on top of the world. By Zachary Horvath