On the first of this month, Metro Boomin unleashed his new mixtape, A Futuristic Summa. The project features the likes of 2 Chainz, Lil Baby, Future, and many more. Today, Kurrco reported that it's projected to move less than 22K album-equivalent units in its first week. It's expected to debut outside of the top 20 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Metro's first-week sales projections arrive just a couple of days after he took to X to clap back at haters, spelling out exactly who his new project isn't for.

"A lot of y’all get no b*tches and it shows," he declared. "IF YO HOMEBOY NEVER HAD TO HOLD YOU UP IN THE TEEN PARTY WHILE U WAS GETTING TWERKED ON THEN YOU MIGHT WANNA SIT THIS ONE OUT."

According to Metro, the mixtape also isn't for those who started listening to rap music in 2017, those haven't intentionally worn clothes with the tags still on, or those who've never competed with their friends to see who could score the most numbers.

Metro Boomin A Futuristic Summa

His tweet spree later sparked speculation about who exactly he was targeting, with some theorizing that it was Joe Budden. On his podcast, the internet personality admitted that he only got to track five before tuning out.

"I’m giving you my experience. I went to track five, I cut it off immediately, never to return to it," he explained. "Now, I’m not saying that I won’t return to it. That was the end of my Metro Boomin experience."