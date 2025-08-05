Metro Boomin says he has no issue with The Joe Budden Podcast after sharing a number of scathing messages for critics of his new mixtape, A Futuristic Summa. Budden had remarked that he no longer views Metro's projects as an “instant purchase" after giving A Futuristic Summa a listen.

As fans began to theorize Metro was taking aim at Budden with his fiery posts, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter: "Let’s not do this! Big fan of the JBP and I’ve been a regular viewer for years and am even a subscriber on Patreon! I respect everything that was said up there (except Ish saying no girls are listening to this, n***a are you crazy LOL) ALL LOVE."

As for Budden's criticism, he complained on his podcast that he was only able to get through track five before turning it off. "I’m giving you my experience. I went to track five, I cut it off immediately, never to return to it," Budden said, as caught by Complex. "Now, I’m not saying that I won’t return to it. That was the end of my Metro Boomin experience." He also admitted that he shouldn't complain about it too much since he didn't get through the entire tracklist.

Metro Boomin's New Mixtape

Metro Boomin dropped A Futuristic Summa last Friday, featuring collaborations with numerous artists, including Quavo, Young Dro, 2 Chainz, Lil Baby, Future, T.I., Waka Flocka Flame, Gucci Mane, and Young Thug. There's also appearances from several early 2000s rappers like JMoney, Roscoe Dash, Young Dro, and Rocko. It marks his first release since teaming up with Future for We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You in 2024.