Metro Boomin Clarifies He Has No Issue With "The Joe Budden Podcast"

BY Cole Blake 347 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Metro Boomin Kicks off Gov Ball Weekend with 'Heroes &amp; Villains' Pop-Up in Soho ahead of his performance Friday night
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 09: Metro Boomin attends an event to kicks off Gov Ball Weekend with 'Heroes &amp; Villains' Pop-Up in Soho ahead of his performance Friday night on June 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh/Getty Images for Bravado)
Metro Boomin released his new mixtape, "A Futuristic Summa," on Friday with a number of high-profile collaborations.

Metro Boomin says he has no issue with The Joe Budden Podcast after sharing a number of scathing messages for critics of his new mixtape, A Futuristic Summa. Budden had remarked that he no longer views Metro's projects as an “instant purchase" after giving A Futuristic Summa a listen.

As fans began to theorize Metro was taking aim at Budden with his fiery posts, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter: "Let’s not do this! Big fan of the JBP and I’ve been a regular viewer for years and am even a subscriber on Patreon! I respect everything that was said up there (except Ish saying no girls are listening to this, n***a are you crazy LOL) ALL LOVE."

As for Budden's criticism, he complained on his podcast that he was only able to get through track five before turning it off. "I’m giving you my experience. I went to track five, I cut it off immediately, never to return to it," Budden said, as caught by Complex. "Now, I’m not saying that I won’t return to it. That was the end of my Metro Boomin experience." He also admitted that he shouldn't complain about it too much since he didn't get through the entire tracklist.

Read More: Metro Boomin Brings The Fun To Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

Metro Boomin's New Mixtape

Metro Boomin dropped A Futuristic Summa last Friday, featuring collaborations with numerous artists, including Quavo, Young Dro, 2 Chainz, Lil Baby, Future, T.I., Waka Flocka Flame, Gucci Mane, and Young Thug. There's also appearances from several early 2000s rappers like JMoney, Roscoe Dash, Young Dro, and Rocko. It marks his first release since teaming up with Future for We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You in 2024.

Amid criticism of the project on social media, Metro wrote on X: "A lot of y’all get no b*tches and it shows." From there, he added in more posts: "IF YO HOMEBOY NEVER HAD TO HOLD YOU UP IN THE TEEN PARTY WHILE U WAS GETTING TWERKED ON THEN YOU MIGHT WANNA SIT THIS ONE OUT," as well as "IF YOU NEVER WENT OUT AND COMPETED WITH YA BOYS ON WHO WOULD GET THE MOST NUMBERS THEN YOU MIGHT WANNA SIT THIS ONE OUT."

Read More: Metro Boomin Goes Off On Those Trashing "A FUTURISTIC SUMMA": "Y'all Get No B*tches And It Shows"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Metroboomin Enter The Metroverse Comic Book Series Launch presented by Complex in partnership with Zero Zero publishing Music Metro Boomin Confirms The New Release Date For Stacked "A FUTURISTIC SUMMA" 15.1K
NBA: Finals-Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics Music Metro Boomin Goes Off On Those Trashing "A FUTURISTIC SUMMA": "Y'all Get No B*tches And It Shows" 1431
Metro Boomin Feature New Mixtape A Futuristic Summa Hip Hop News Music Metro Boomin Boasts Impressive Feature List For New Mixtape "A Futuristic Summa" 14.9K
d8860f4f21ae1dba01a9010c6bbc9151.1000x1000x1 Mixtapes Metro Boomin Takes Us Back To Early 2000s ATL With Double-Disc Mixtape "A Futuristic Summa" 4.1K
Comments 0