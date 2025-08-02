Metro Boomin Brings The Fun To Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Metro Boomin Fire Emoji Playlist Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Metro Boomin attends Lionsgate's "Hurry Up Tomorrow" World Premiere on May 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Metro Boomin brought a lot of guests to our latest "Fire Emoji" playlist update, which also features Ghostface Killah, Yeat, and Friyie.

August is upon us, and our latest Fire Emoji playlist update is kicking this month for hip-hop off with a bang. Fortunately for fans, Metro Boomin gave them the perfect summer project to close it out, and it's appropriately called A Futuristic Summa.

The St. Louis producer and DJ Spinz crafted a well-rounded, star-studded, and above all fun celebration of Atlanta's futuristic era, trap roots, crunk homages, and other 2000s styles. If you need proof of that, look no further than "They Wanna Have Fun" as a teaser. Young Dro, Gucci Mane, and Travis Porter float charismatically over hard drums and ethereal melodies, making for an enthralling mix of spooky, campy, youthful, and rambunctious.

Speaking of new albums, we also have to shout out the new Yeat EP on Fire Emoji, which also has a bit of a summer theme. DANGEROUS SUMMER takes things in a darker and more aggressive direction, though, offering more rough and raw rage in comparison to his last album.

"PUT IT ONG" opens the record up in the best way it could. The 808s are grimy, the vocal effects are hypnotizing, and the flows are right on the edge of driving off the road. Nevertheless, it's very thrilling.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

But if you are looking for something more lyrical, gritty, and cold-blooded, Ghostface Killah will satisfy like he often does. He's going to drop Supreme Clientele 2 very soon, and we just got a taste of it via the "Rap Kingpin" single.

Lyrically, the Wu-Tang Clan MC is still passionate and fiery, and his effortless ability to string rhymes together continues to captivate. Also, it's a callback to the Supreme Clientele cut "Mighty Healthy" thanks to the instrumental, which is a nice detail.

Finally on Fire Emoji, we couldn't head out without mentioning Toronto's Friyie, who just dropped the new single "SILENCER." It's a dancehall cut with more dry vocals than you might expect on beats like these. But still, the more straightforward performance and vocal treatment works well with the airy soundscape. The tones fit very well here, and more compelling fusions will definitely expand on this vision.

