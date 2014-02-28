One of the few truly beloved hip-hop groups around, the boys of Travis Porter have made quite the name for themselves since stepping foot in the rap game. Made up of step-brothers Ali and Quez and good friend Strap, the group's been putting out music since 2006.

Their songs "Aww Yea", "Go Shorty Go", and "Bananas" are some of their biggest hits so far. Similar to such artists as Soulja Boy and Lil B, they’ve created their own online following through their YouTube channel, which has more than 130 million views to date.

The boys have collaborated with the likes of Waka Flocka Flame, T.I., 2 Chainz and more. Most recently, they released their eleventh mixtape in 2013, titled Mr. Porter. Stay tuned for updates on their career, y'all.