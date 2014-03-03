The artist formerly known as Tity Boi spent more than a decade in limbo before reinventing himself and breaking into the mainstream in 2012, quickly becoming one of the most sought-after features in the game (despite his alleged $100,000 verse fee).

Throughout his 15-year career, he’s collaborated with the likes of Cam’ron, Pusha T, Nelly, The Game, Travis Porter, B.o.B., T.I., Sean Kingston, Juicy J, Swizz Beatz, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane, Robin Thicke, Kendrick Lamar, Wiz Khalifa, Meek Mill, Young Buck, Chrisette Michelle, Kanye West, The-Dream, Beyonce, J. Cole, E-40, Jeezy, Rocko, DJ Khaled, Ace Hood, Meek Mill, French Montana, Rick Ross, Big Sean, Timbaland, Fall Out Boy and more, appearing on more than 50 different tracks throughout 2013 alone.

Unfortunately, he’s recently been dealing with some legal issues stemming from various drug charges, although he did perform at Leonardo DiCaprio’s 39th birthday party. Regardless, he’s currently working on his third studio album, and is preparing for the “2 Good To Be T.R.U.” tour with Pusha T, August Alsina and Cap 1, which is scheduled to unfold in February and March of 2014. Oh yeah - his latest album, B.O.A.T.S. II: Me Time, is nominated for Best Rap Album at the 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards.