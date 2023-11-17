Lil Wayne And 2 Chainz Unleash “Welcome 2 Collegrove” Album With Features From 21 Savage, Usher, Rick Ross, And More

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz have once again joined forces to bless fans with their latest collaborative effort, Welcome 2 Collegrove. This much-anticipated album, features a star-studded lineup including 21 Savage, Usher, Rick Ross, Benny The Butcher, Fabolous, and more, is already making waves as one of the biggest drops of the night. The chemistry between Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz has been a potent force, evident in their previous collaborations, particularly the unforgettable 2016 album COLLEGROVE. That project delivered some of the most iconic tracks in recent memory, cementing their status as a powerhouse duo. Now, Welcome 2 Collegrove serves as a powerhouse follow-up of greatness.

The overall project consists of 21 new songs, with a diverse lineup of vibes. The inclusion of artists like 21 Savage, along with other songs featuring the smooth vocals of Usher, adds an extra layer of depth o the project. Rick Ross, another heavyweight in the rap game, brings his signature style to the mix. Each track brings a new vibe, and there's even various scenes within the project. This encompasses the overall storytelling vibe that the two artists weave together.

Stream "Welcome 2 Collegrove" By Lil Wayne And 2 Chainz

Previously released singles "Presha," and "Long Story Short," already set the tone for what fans can expect. Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz have consistently delivered when they come together, and this latest project is no exception. The music speaks for itself, and audiences can dive into into 21 songs filled with bars over the weekend.

In fact, another clever aspect is that the album's title cleverly merges the hometowns of 2 Chainz (College Park, Georgia) and Lil Wayne (Hollygrove, Louisiana), aptly named Welcome 2 Collegrove. This naming encapsulates the essence of their collaboration, adding a geographical touch to the artistic synergy. Let us know your favorites off this album!

Tracklist:

1. Scene 1: Welcome 2 Collegrove

2. G6

3. Big Diamonds (featuring 21 Savage)

4. Presha

5. Long Story Short

6. Scene 2: Duffle Bag Boys

7. Millions From Now

8. Crazy Thick

9. Transparency (featuring Usher)

10. Significant Other

11. Scene 3: Ladies Man

12. PPA (featuring Fabolous)

13. Oprah & Gayle (featuring Benny The Butcher)

14. Shame

15. Bars

16. Scene 4: No Fent

17. Godzilla (featuring Vory)

18. Crown Snatcher

19. Can’t Believe You (featuring Rick Ross)

20. Scene 5: Never Was Lost

21. Moonlight (featuring Marsha Ambrosius)

