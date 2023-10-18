Lil Wayne’s Ex-Assistant To Undergo Medical Exam In Alleged Assault Lawsuit: Report

Lil Wayne’s former assistant will have to undergo a medical exam after accusing the rapper of assault, according to Radar Online. The rapper’s attorney filed a motion asking to have Andrew Williams, Wayne’s former assistant, submit an exam following claims of emotional distress and injuries at the hands of the rapper and his team. Williams accepted the request which will see him face questioning by a doctor that Lil Wayne’s team selected. The exam will dive into whether Williams has a previous psychiatric history or has issues with substances.

Williams previously claimed that he was wrongfully terminated after being assaulted by Wayne on a private jet. In Williams’ lawsuit, he said that he flew with Lil Wayne and his team on June 10, 2022. That's when Weezy began arguing with the pilot. Williams said that he intervened in an attempt to defuse the situation by putting his arm between the two parties. However, he was struck in the face by an enraged Wayne. “The combination of a closed fist and the numerous rings and large jewelry on the hands of [Wayne] caused great harm to [Williams],” the suit said.

Lil Wayne Faces Lawsuit Over Wrongful Termination & Assault

Williams previously sued Lil Wayne in 2022. In the lawsuit, he accused the rapper, Young Money Entertainment, and Signature Flight Support of battery, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The former assistant said that he immediately sought medical treatment. However, shortly after leaving the PJ, he was informed that he was terminated in an email from Wayne’s camp. Additionally, they demanded that he return a backpack and a speaker. The email did not reference the alleged assault.

“Lil Wayne was willful and malicious and was intended to oppress and cause injury to [Williams]. [Williams] is therefore entitled to an award of punitive damages,” the lawsuit stated. While Williams seeks unspecified damage and help to pay his hospital bills, Wayne’s attorney has denied any wrongdoing. Last year, they filed to dismiss the lawsuit entirely, alleging that Weezy acted out of self-defense, and added that Williams never suffered any injuries. We’ll keep you posted on any more updates surrounding the case.

