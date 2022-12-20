Lil Wayne is nearly three decades into his decorated career as one of the undisputed greatest rappers of all time.

At this point, nothing surrounding the 40-year-old hitmaker should really come as a surprise.

Lil Wayne performs at the Amazon Music Live Concert Series on November 17, 2022. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music)

In the most recent news about the “Lollipop” rapper, he’s now facing a lawsuit. It comes from Morghan Medlock, who formerly worked as his personal chef.

According to a report from TMZ, Medlock is accusing the New Orleans native of various different unlawful practices. The alleged injustices include wrongful termination and retaliation.

It all began when she was in Las Vegas for a trip with Weezy and his crew during Memorial Day weekend earlier this year. Upon getting a call notifying her that her 10-year-old son was in the hospital after sustaining a head injury, Medlock obviously needed to get back to her home in L.A.

However, she claims that the Young Money rapper is responsible for delaying the flight back because he was too busy smoking on the aircraft. She subsequently chose to catch a different flight home instead.

Although she notified Tunechi’s assistant and even tried getting back to work after dealing with the situation, she claims she was terminated.

She’s supposedly seeking a minimum payment of $500,000 from the “Lollipop” rapper for the wrongdoing.

Prior to the news of the legal situation, Wayne was recently seen in good spirits, as he usually is.

During his appearance on ESPN for Monday Night Football last night (December 19), he reacted to Eli Manning’s rapping skills.

After playing the hip-hop legend a humorous video of his remix of Fivio Foreign’s “1 On 3,” he was all smiles. “I didn’t know what was going on. I saw the Cuban around your neck. I’m glad I actually saw a video of what that was all about. But you killed it. You killed it. Yeah, you killed that,” he tells Manning.

“Sorry about that” 😂😂 Peyton apologizing to Lil Wayne for Eli’s rap is amazing pic.twitter.com/CuCWa6Xu9d — Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) December 20, 2022

