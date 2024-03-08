Lil Wayne & Former Private Chef Settle Wrongful Termination Lawsuit

Back in 2022, Lil Wayne was hit with a lawsuit by his former private chef, who accused him of wrongfully terminating her. The chef, Morghan Medlock, said that her son suffered a head injury in May of that year, forcing her to leave Vegas to take care of the child in LA. Despite claiming to have done her best to accommodate the rapper, she was allegedly fired days later.

“Though she was well aware of her job tasks and schedule and anticipated return date to Los Angeles, Ms. Medlock made her best efforts to coordinate her return to Los Angeles in conjunction with her job tasks and [Lil Wayne’s] scheduled return to Los Angeles, which would have allowed her to then go directly to care for her son,” the suit read. Lil Wayne's assistant later relayed a simple message from him to her. “Tell Chef Morghan this isn’t going to work,” they allegedly told Medlock.

Lil Wayne Resolves Legal Battle With Ex-Employee

Lil Wayne performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Lil Wayne and his legal team deny Medlock's allegations, insisting they were completely justified in terminating the chef's employment. They insist she was let go due to “legitimate, good faith, justified, nondiscriminatory and/or non-retaliatory business reasons.” Fortunately, it looks as if the two parties have decided to put the long-winded legal dispute to rest. Reportedly, an attorney for Medlock told Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Kristin Escalante that they reached a settlement earlier this week.

Details of the settlement have not been disclosed at the time of writing.

