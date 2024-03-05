Lil Wayne's Son Previews Wild New Music On Instagram Live

After two full decades in the music industry, Lil Wayne is still going strong. He's already established himself as one of the most influential figures in the history of the genre and still pops up for highlight performances. Last year he stole the show after teaming up with Nas for a new track from his album Magic 3. Last year, he dropped a new collaborative album with 2 Chainz called Welcome 2 Collegrove. It was the long awaited single to their unofficial 2016 crossover COLLEGROVE.

Now two full decades into his career, Wayne is officially old enough that his son is exploring music of his own. He recently took to Instagram Live to share a preview of new material he's been working on with fans. Unsurprisingly, it's a far cry from the music his dad makes. The song has a lo-fi mix and pitched-up vocals that had fans comparing it to artists like Playboi Carti and Yeat. Some even compare his music to the sounds of hyperpop artists like 100 Gecs. As you'd expect, some of the older fans in the comments aren't vibing with the new sound. "Geometry dash ass music 😂😂" one of the top comments reads. "Sonic the hedgehog soundtrack" another comment jokes. Check out the preview he shared below.

Read More: What Is Lil Wayne's Best-Selling Album?

Lil Wayne's Son Shares A Preview Of New Music

Lil Wayne doesn't seem like he'll be slowing down any time soon. He was just announced to be joining Drake on tour for a pair of shows in April. The It's All A Blur Tour already sports an impressible line-up of talent including Drake, J. Cole, and Lil Durk.

He's also playing a headlining slot at this year's Roots Picnic. He's playing alongside a stacked lineup of talents like Nas and Andre 3000. The festival announcement was met with some backlash by fans for Sexyy Red's inclusion. What do you think of Lil Wayne being old enough to have a son who's making music? Did you like the preview of his music that Wayne's son shared? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Lil Wayne 2023 Features, Ranked

[Via]