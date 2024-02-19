Andre 3000, Nas, And Lil Wayne Headline Stacked Roots Picnic 2024 Lineup

The trio are backed by a deep well of talented rap and R&B artists.

Roots-Picnic-2024-Lineup

The Roots are back with their annual Roots Picnic festival. The event has been dazzling Philly every year since 2008 and plans for the newest edition hit the internet today. The festival will take place later this year on June 1 and 2 and just unveiled the impressive lineup of performers who will take the stage. The main event is a special performance where The Roots themselves will team up with Lil Wayne to "celebrate New Orleans."

The entire line-up is stacked with talent. Andre 3000 will be doing a special live performance of his recent ambient jazz album New Blue Sun. Nas will take the stage fresh off of the conclusion of years of collaborations with Hit-Boy that resulted in 6 entire albums. This year's Best New Artist Grammy winner Victoria Monet will take the stage following her breakthrough year on the back of hit song "On My Mama." Huge names in contemporary rap and R&B like Gunna, Sexyy Red, and Tyla are also performing. Meanwhile, numerous veterans will take to the stage as well. The Roots' own Black Thought will perform alongside Wu-Tang Clan's Method Man and Redman in a special performance. Check out the full lineup of performers below.

Lil Wayne And The Roots Headlining Together

Over the weekend, Lil Wayne coached in the NBA celebrity All-Star game. He and Stephen A. Smith took the reigns of one team while 50 Cent and Shannon Sharpe coached the other. While there was expectedly quite a bit of trash talk between all parties leading up to the big game, it was all in good faith. Wayne and 50 linked up for some pictures together after the event.

Earlier this month Wayne doubled down on a claim that has fans excited. He once again expressed a desire to headline the Super Bowl. What do you think of the impressive roster of new and old for this year's Roots picnic? How does it compare to line-ups from some of the other big festivals announced so far this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

