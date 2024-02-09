Lil Wayne Reiterates Desire To Headline 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lil Wayne has once again stated that he wants to headline the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans. However, Wayne revealed that he is yet to be contacted about the opportunity. “I will not lie to you, I have not got a call or nothing. But we are praying. We praying. We keeping our fingers crossed. I’m working hard. I’mma make sure this next album and everything I do is killer. I wanna just make it hard for them not to holler at the boy," Wayne told the 4HUNNID podcast.

Wayne first broached his desire to do the show during an interview with Taylor Rooks and Bleacher Report last year. "Going to the Super Bowl and watching the Halftime Show and wishing, when you see the artist, you be like, ‘They could’ve sung the song that I was featured on!". I’m featured on everybody’s song — you could’ve brought me out! Please do not feel disrespected if you’re an artist from New Orleans. Or an artist tied to me any kind of way in the music [industry], but know that’s my moment and I earned that moment. So no, I’m not bringing no one!" Wayne said. However, he later amended his statement to note that he would bring out Beyonce if she wanted to join him.

Lil Wayne Walks Back Anthony Davis Trade Talk

However, the 2025 Super Bowl is not the only thing that Wayne has been rehashing as of late. Wayne also reversed course on one of his bolder basketball takes, arguing that Anthony Davis is now irreplaceable for the Lakers. “You can’t get nobody for him that’s gon’ replace what he can do. There’s nobody out there like that. If you could get Jokic, but you can’t do that," Wayne said on UNDISPUTED this week.

As mentioned, the sentiment is a major departure from something that Wayne had previously advocated for. “If the Lakers want to be a championship team, they have to get rid of AD," the rapper said on the show last November. It was a bold take at the time, despite Davis' injury struggles. He was still the No. 2 scoring option behind LeBron and his trade value was considered prohibitively high, at least in terms of immediate impact players.

