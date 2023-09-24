Super Bowl halftime show
- MusicUsher Addresses Backlash To Alicia Keys Embrace During Super Bowl Halftime ShowUsher says he, Alicia Keys, and Swizz Beatz are all on good terms.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsAlicia Keys Reinforces Her Love For Swizz Beatz Following Usher EmbraceAlicia Keys was being questioned by the internet.By Alexander Cole
- MusicUsher's "Coming Home" Features, RankedUsher holds down the majority of
"Coming Home" on his own, but there are also numerous guest features.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicTameka Foster Reacts To Usher's New MarriageTameka Foster remains supportive of her ex.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJustin Bieber Did Not Perform At Super Bowl LVIII With USHER, Here's WhyThe longtime friends have numerous collaborations. So why did they not hit the field together? By Zachary Horvath
- SportsDrake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Have Fans Clamoring For Them To Perform At Next Year's Super BowlImagine how many hits they would have to choose from.By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsSwizz Beatz Reacts To Usher & Alicia Keys' Viral Super Bowl Halftime Show EmbraceFans had a lot to say about the moment.By Alexander Cole
- MusicWhich Song Will Usher Open His Super Bowl Halftime Show With?Theories range from "Yeah!" to "Burn" to "Confessions".By Ben Mock
- SportsLil Wayne Reiterates Desire To Headline 2025 Super Bowl Halftime ShowWeezy is eager to headline his hometown Super Bowl.By Ben Mock
- MusicUsher Super Bowl Halftime Show Will Be Two Minutes Longer Than Previous Shows, Gets "Hangover" Parody PromoUsher hits the field at Allegiant Stadium this Sunday.By Ben Mock
- MusicUsher Refutes Claim That R&B Is Dead, Says The Idea "Sounds Crazy"Usher says R&B is evolving.By Cole Blake
- MusicUsher Announces “Past Present Future” TourUsher is going on tour after his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.By Cole Blake
- SportsUsher Drops First Teaser For Super Bowl Halftime ShowThe minute-long trailer celebrated Usher's legacy through his iconic track, "Yeah".By Ben Mock
- MusicJAY-Z Unsure Whether He'll Headline A Super Bowl Halftime Show, Discusses Racist History Of "Cowboy"JAY-Z didn't want to pick himself for the Super Bowl too early.By Cole Blake
- GossipBritney Spears & Janet Jackson Feel "Bonded" By Justin Timberlake Drama: ReportWhereas the pop singer allegedly cheated on Britney and maintained a toxic relationship, he also caused Jackson's public wardrobe mishap.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicUsher Tantalizes Fans With Possible Guest Appearances For Super Bowl Halftime Show, Says He Has Been Prepping For "30 Years"Usher says this has been in the making for three decades. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicUsher Will Bring "Tasteful" Strip Club Aesthetic To Super Bowl PerformanceUsher wants to show off Atlanta's strip-club culture.By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsSuper Bowl Halftime Show: 7 Best Performances, RankedBefore Usher takes the stage in February, we are counting down the seven best Super Bowl halftime performances.By Wyatt Westlake
- SportsUsher Will Release New Album On Super Bowl SundayUsher fans better mark February 11, 2024 on their calendars.By Ben Mock
- SportsUsher Announced As Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show HeadlinerSuper Bowl LVIII is scheduled for February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.By Ben Mock