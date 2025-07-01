JAY-Z Has The Best Odds To Perform At Next Year's Super Bowl Halftime Show

BY Zachary Horvath 392 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders
Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z walks on the field before the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey via Imagn Images
This report follows up on a recent rumor that began to float on the internet a couple of days ago following JAY-Z's performance in Paris.

It appears that a previous rumor perpetuated by AllHipHop regarding JAY-Z and the Super Bowl is gaining more validity. If you didn't hear, the outlet learned from private sources that the Roc Nation boss apparently has a real shot of performing during the 2026 Halftime Show. Not much else was really said other than why it would be cool if it does happen.

AllHipHop said that it could be a way for JAY-Z to clap back at Nicki Minaj's bold choice of words. She's been irate at the NFL and Hov ever since Lil Wayne was controversially not picked to perform in his hometown of New Orleans.

She recently took a shot at him on Weezy's "Banned From NO (Remix)" rapping, "NFL, fire some n****s and then call us."

The other enticing angle from this rumor is that they could see JAY announcing a new album.

Fast forward to today and now there are actual statistics backing up this gossip. Per Rap TV, a crypto prediction market known as Polymarket, allows you to "bet" on practically anything you can think of. There's even a wager going right now to see if Tom Brady and Sydney Sweeney will start dating before August.

Read More: ASAP Rocky & Travis Scott Beef: A Brief Timeline Of Tension, Clashes & Confusion

JAY-Z Super Bowl Rumors

So, with that in mind, take these forthcoming stats with a grain of salt. But people on this website believe that JAY-Z has the best odds to hit the biggest stage in the world. At the time of writing, the New York visionary sits at 25%.

For comparison, the next closest is Miley Cyrus at 12%. After that is Sabrina Carpenter at 11%, followed by Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo at 10%. From there it dips into the 8% and below. Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Doechii, Travis Scott, Chappell Roan, and even Metallica are on the list. Overall, this rumor continues to pick up more steam even though it's pretty random. To be fair, though, Kendrick Lamar was announced in September as the performer for 2025, so starting these talks now makes sense in that regard.

Read More: Driven By The Beat: 10 Hip-Hop Songs That Were Made To Be Played Loud On The Road

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Rumors That JAY-Z Performing At Next Year's Super Bowl Are Starting To Gain Traction 2.9K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 66.3K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.5K
super bowl halftime Sports 7 Artists Fans Are Begging To Perform A Super Bowl Halftime Show 1.9K