This report follows up on a recent rumor that began to float on the internet a couple of days ago following JAY-Z's performance in Paris.

For comparison, the next closest is Miley Cyrus at 12%. After that is Sabrina Carpenter at 11%, followed by Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo at 10%. From there it dips into the 8% and below. Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Doechii, Travis Scott , Chappell Roan, and even Metallica are on the list. Overall, this rumor continues to pick up more steam even though it's pretty random. To be fair, though, Kendrick Lamar was announced in September as the performer for 2025, so starting these talks now makes sense in that regard.

Fast forward to today and now there are actual statistics backing up this gossip. Per Rap TV, a crypto prediction market known as Polymarket, allows you to "bet" on practically anything you can think of. There's even a wager going right now to see if Tom Brady and Sydney Sweeney will start dating before August.

It appears that a previous rumor perpetuated by AllHipHop regarding JAY-Z and the Super Bowl is gaining more validity. If you didn't hear, the outlet learned from private sources that the Roc Nation boss apparently has a real shot of performing during the 2026 Halftime Show. Not much else was really said other than why it would be cool if it does happen.

