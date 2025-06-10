ASAP Rocky & Travis Scott Beef: A Brief Timeline Of Tension, Clashes & Confusion

In the past decade, fashion and music have evolved repeatedly, with new frontrunners setting trends and pushing innovation. Throughout this period, Travis Scott and ASAP Rocky have often been compared, largely due to their influence across both industries. While Rocky had his breakthrough before Scott became a household name, he hasn’t sustained the same momentum. This helps explain the lukewarm anticipation for an album that’s been in a five-year rollout. Meanwhile, Travis Scott has become a corporate powerhouse, partnering with major brands like Nike, McDonald’s, and Fortnite.

Though neither artist has directly traded shots, online discourse has continually stoked the flames of a supposed feud—an idea that resurfaced in headlines recently. A social media outburst by fashion influencer, stylist, and longtime ASAP and Ye affiliate Ian Connor brought renewed attention to the rocky relationship between Rocky and Travis Scott. Connor alleged that underlying tension has existed ever since Rocky and A$AP Nast downplayed Scott during his early rise. With this new development, it seems fitting to revisit the decade-long tension between Harlem’s own and Houston’s de facto rager.

The Context

To the average hip-hop fan, Travis Scott and ASAP Rocky may not seem particularly similar—stylistically, their music and artistic personas differ. But for less-informed listeners, the comparisons have always been more noticeable. Rocky’s early fascination with Southern rap—especially Houston’s chopped-and-screwed sound—was instrumental in reshaping hip-hop’s sonic direction in the early 2010s. Though Scott hails from Houston, his early music leaned more experimental than traditionally Southern. Add to this their shared fashion influences and aesthetic overlaps, and it was inevitable that comparisons would arise.

2015: Public Confrontation

The first major flashpoint came in 2015 when a fan mistook Travis Scott for A$AP Rocky as he entered a venue. Scott famously lunged at the fan, shouting, "I'm not motherf*cking ASAP, b*tch." The clip went viral and fueled early rumors of a feud—especially given how aggressively Scott responded. To be fair, it likely wasn’t the first time he had heard the comparison.

January 2016: A$AP Nast Calls Out Travis Scott

A$AP Nast took issue with Scott’s growing influence in fashion, particularly regarding the rise of Stone Island. In a since-deleted Instagram post (via XXL), Nast said: “Travis, we don't want no beef with you bro... All we're saying is please stop stealing our swag bro. Find your own bro. That's all we want." Despite the criticism, Nast acknowledged Scott’s musical talent, saying, “I actually f**k with your music... But his style! That doesn't belong to him. It's mine.”

He added: "No, I'm not the first n***a rocking Stone Island... But I am the first East Coast rap n***a to ever be wearing Stone Island fo sho that anybody knows and gives a fuck about. That's for the record.”

January 2016: A$AP Rocky Addresses The Comparisons

Caught in the middle, A$AP Rocky addressed the situation during an interview on Ebro in the Morning. He disagreed with Nast’s accusations, stating, “You can't come at a rapper with video clips, you gotta come with music... That man, [Travis], he's doing his thing, doing what he's supposed to do." Rocky also responded to the viral video: “It's stuff like that that leads to the stuff you were talking about, you know, that's instigation. Let shorty rock, and let the people decide if he a biter or if he authentic."

January 2016: The Selfie

Despite the online back-and-forth, Rocky and Scott appeared cordial. A selfie surfaced of the two sitting on the same flight, which suggested that much of the perceived beef was exaggerated or already resolved.

July 2019: Rocky’s Imprisonment & Scott’s Public Support

When A$AP Rocky was jailed in Sweden following a street altercation, Scott publicly showed support. At the 2019 Wireless Festival, he shouted “Free Rocky,” a gesture that suggested no bad blood between them.

October 2019: Rocky’s Bars Spark Speculation

During his Rolling Loud New York performance, Rocky dropped a freestyle that reignited rumors: "Please don’t compare him and me / You offending me / This ain’t a diss and we ain’t enemies / They concerned with making hits, I’m more concerned with making history.” Many fans believed these bars targeted Travis Scott, even though no names were mentioned. Rocky quickly shot down the rumors on social media, writing: “That ME N TRAVIS BEEF SH*T SO PLAYED OUT, LET IT GO.”

2022: Rocky Speaks on Style Influence

On Drink Champs in 2022, Rocky was again asked about comparisons to Scott. A viral clip made it appear as though he accused Scott of copying his style. However, the full episode revealed a more nuanced take. Rocky admitted he saw similarities and believed Scott drew inspiration from A$AP Mob—but didn’t frame it as outright theft.

July 2023: Rocky’s Rolling Loud Diss

By 2023, speculation around Scott’s rumored past with Rihanna—now Rocky’s partner—fueled more rumors. At Rolling Loud Miami, Rocky performed a track featuring the lines: "First you stole my flow, so I stole your b***h, then you stole my style, I need at least 10 percent, all due disrespect, I hope you take offense." Given the history and timing, many viewed it as a direct shot at Scott.

June 2025: Ian Connor’s Outburst