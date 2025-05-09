ASAP Rocky & Rihanna's Plans For Their Third Child's Name Have Fans Convinced They Know What It'll Be

38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: (L-R) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna broke the pregnancy news in big but also in understated fashion at the Met Gala this week.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are feeling "amazing" right now after sharing that they are going to be expanding their family. Perhaps at some point this year, RiRi will be welcoming child number three. The power couple managed to drop the bombshell in lowkey fashion despite them doing so at the Met Gala.

Her baby bump was really all that needed to be said. However, ASAP Rocky did add a few words. "It feels amazing, you know? We were tired of holding that, and it was time to show the people what we was cooking up. I’m glad everybody’s happy for us, because we’re definitely happy," the NY rapper told AP.

Moreover, he thanked all of their fans for their overwhelming support. "That’s amazing. Honestly, it’s a blessing nonetheless, because you know how some people in other situations at times can be envious of other people, but we’ve been seeing love for the most part. We’re real receptive to that. We appreciate that, you know what I mean? That’s love. Love is love."

But now that the high is starting to wear off a bit, ASAP Rocky and Rihanna have begun discussing potential names. Of course, the baby's gender remains a mystery as no one besides them knows how far into the pregnancy she is. According to Bossip, Rihanna has been hoping for a little lady especially with them having two boys Riot and RZA.

ASAP Rocky Don't Be Dumb

That fact, along with some subtle hints at the Met Gala, and Rocky spilling the beans on the plan they have for the child's name, has fans convinced they know what the name will be.

Let's start with the latter. Rocky was an interviewee on Late Night with Seth Meyers and while there, the host asked him: "Your first two kids have ‘R’ names, obviously you and Rihanna have ‘R’ names." Rocky's real name is Rakim Mayers by the way. "Is this a lock that the third will have an ‘R’ name, do you think?"

He responded, "For sure," he said. The next piece to the puzzle is the Met Gala detail. Fans noticed that Rihanna and ASAP both were wearing ruby jewelry somewhere with their ensembles. That has them adamant that Ruby will be the name. Of course, the child has to be a girl for their theory to stay alive. But it will certainly be some detective work if they pick that.

Elsewhere, though, Rocky has been asked about Don't Be Dumb, his highly awaited studio album. It's been annoyingly teased for at least a year and change with zero confirmation on a release date. He has been through a lot lately, but the fans are impatient.

Unfortunately, the last time he spoke about it, he didn't seem entirely confident in it. In talking with Variety, he said, "This f*cking album, it represents who I am right now. It’s just I hope that it’s digestible." Although, it's worth pointing out that he did say he's focused on getting it done.

