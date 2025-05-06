ASAP Rocky has left his fan base starving for his next album, DON'T BE DUMB. For the last year (maybe two) they have grown more impatient every time they see the black and white cover for the record. They have had to see it a lot too, especially with the constant delays and updates.

Unfortunately, they are going to be coming across it again as another bit of news has just come out. It's also not the most positive or exciting stuff either and its maybe even a bit concerning. In a new exclusive feature interview with Variety, ASAP Rocky was asked about the evolution of his upcoming fourth studio LP.

In his response, he comes across as nervous and unsure of himself in our opinion. But you read this quote and tell us what you think: "This f*cking album, it represents who I am right now. It’s just I hope that it’s digestible."

Rocky said this after initially answering another part of the question which touched on "HIGHJACK," a presumed single. "I like to do things that don’t make sense. Nobody would have thought to put [folk musician] Jessica Pratt on that, but I think her voice so angelic. She literally let me write the whole thing, and she just sung it beautifully. She makes me want to be like a secret songwriter; I should probably get into writing folk songs. She’s sick."

ASAP Rocky Met Gala

But he also sounded adamant in other points during the sit-down. For example, when he was asked about the ASAP Relli trial and the potential trauma that could ensue afterwards, he said this. "It’s a traumatic situation, but I can’t dwell on it. I got Cannes to go to. I got an album to make... fashion shows to do... music to make... videos... I got all type of sh*t. Like, nah, why would I dwell on that dark-a*s sh*t? I talk about it from time to time, but for the most part, I don’t really think about that sh*t."

The fans are definitely waiting and while we can understand the frustration, it feels like he's still working through that ordeal to some degree. Moreover, he just sounds busy overall. Hopefully, though, Rocky can find the strength to fight through, and deliver DON'T BE DUMB.

Speaking of having a busy schedule, his life at home is about to be a whole lot more hectic sooner than later. While at the Met Gala, Rocky and Rihanna causally announced her third pregnancy. He explained why they didn't want to hold the news back anymore after much speculation.