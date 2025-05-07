ASAP Rocky says that he submitted a terrible audition for the role of Lando Calrissian in the 2018 film, Solo: A Star Wars Story. He explained that he was "trash" while speaking with Variety for a new cover story. The role famously ended up going to Donald Glover.

"I auditioned for Star Wars — for Lando — and my audition was trash. I was trash that day," Rocky told the outlet. "My man Childish Gambino [Donald Glover] was a way better Lando than I would've provided at that time. And I think he looked a little more like [Billy Dee Williams] than me." Billy Dee Williams famously played the role in both The Empire Strikes Back in 1980 as well as its sequel, Return of the Jedi in 1983.

Despite not getting the role in Solo, Rocky still has another huge acting gig coming up in 2025. Spike Lee cast him to play a key role in his new film, Highest 2 Lowest. The movie serves as a reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa's iconic 1963 film, High and Low.

ASAP Rocky's Next Album

In addition to his acting career, Rocky is still at work on new music. He's been gearing up for the release of his fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb, for a number of months. He originally planned on dropping it back in August of last year, but delayed it at the last minute.

Further speaking with Variety, he discussed what fans can expect from the project. "This f*cking album, it represents who I am right now. It’s just I hope that it’s digestible," he said.