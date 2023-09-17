Donald Glover’s “Lando” Will Be A Movie, Not A Series

Donald Glover’s Disney+ show is officially going to be a movie.

Donald Glover's upcoming Disney+ show, Lando, will now be released as a full-length film, his brother, Stephen, confirmed during a recent appearance on the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast. While explaining that production on the project is currently on pause because of the 2023 WGA/SAG-AFTRA strike, Stephen provided limited details on its plans.

“The idea right now is to do a movie,” he admitted. “That’s the thing, because of the strike, it’s kind of like, telephone all of the information coming up.” The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed that the project will officially move forward as a movie for LucasFilm on Thursday.

Donald Glover At The Premiere Of "Solo: A Star Wars Story"

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 21: Donald Glover attends "Solo: A Star Wars Story" New York Premiere on May 21, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Glover previously discussed the idea of reprising his role as Lando Calrissian during an interview with GQ back in April. He explained at the time: “I would love to play Lando again. It’s a fun time, being him. It just has to be the right way to do it. Time is precious. I’m not interested in doing anything that’s going to be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I’d much rather spend time with people that I enjoy. It just has to be the right thing, and I think it could be. Lando is definitely somebody I like to hang out with.”

Stephen Glover Discusses New Star Wars Project

Glover made his debut as Lando Calrissian during the 2018 film, Solo: A Star Wars Story. In the time since, he's taken on several more acting roles. He currently has a reboot of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in the works for Amazon Prime Video. Glover is also reportedly going to reprise his role as Troy Barnes in the Community spin-off movie. Be on the lookout for further updates on Glover's highly anticipated Lando film on HotNewHipHop.

