lucasfilm
- Pop CultureDonald Glover's "Lando" Will Be A Movie, Not A SeriesDonald Glover's Disney+ show is officially going to be a movie.By Cole Blake
- TVGina Carano Dropped From "The Mandalorian" Over Remarks About Nazis: ReportShe's starred on the show for two seasons, but after comparing Republicans to Jewish people under Nazi rule, she was dismissed from the series & her agency.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture"Rise of Skywalker" Novelization Reportedly Answers How Palpatine Was RevivedWe knew answers were coming. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesColin Trevorrow’s "Star Wars IX" Alleged Script Leaks, Titled "Duel Of The Fates"What could have been.By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesTaika Waititi Is In Talks To Get His Own "Star Wars" MovieTaika Waititi is in demand right now. By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"1917" Takes Down "Star Wars" With $36.5 Million Weekend Box OfficeThe Sam Mendes film takes top spot. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesThe "Ben Solo Challenge" Hits The Internet & Fan Reenact "Rise of Skywalker" SceneAdam Driver is a bright spot in the film. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesHere Is What Finn Was Trying To Tell Rey In "The Rise Of Skywalker"Finn had a secret. By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Star Wars" Star Kelly Marie Tran Speaks On Shooting Leia's Final ScenesKelly is thankful.By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesAdam Driver Doesn't Think Kylo Ren Needs Redemption In "Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker"The Dark Side reigns By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesRian Johnson On "Knives Out" & Working With Lucasfilm on "Star Wars"Rian Johnson still plans on making more "Star Wars" movies.By Cole Blake
- MoviesEwan McGregor May Return As Obi-Wan Kenobi For Disney+ SeriesDisney + is stocking up. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMark Hamill Reveals How Luke Returns In "Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker"The answer is obvious.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" Trailer Highlights A New HeroBecome a Jedi.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDisney Resurrects LucasFilm Games For Future Star Wars ReleasesDisney won't be cutting ties with EA.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Star Wars: Episode IX" Footage Reveals Return Of Darth Vader's HelmetVader's influence is still strong. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDisneyland's "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" Park Will Be Revealed As Marvel ComicFrom comic to reality. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Star Wars" Gets An Animated YouTube Adaptation"Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures" is coming in December.By Brynjar Chapman