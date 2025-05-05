It's been a while since we got a Spike Lee joint, and fortunately, all of that will change in 2025. The first teaser trailer just released for his upcoming film Highest 2 Lowest, which is starring ASAP Rocky, Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, Ice Spice, and more.

For those unaware, this is the legendary director's modern New York reimagining of the Akira Kurosawa classic High And Low from 1963. That film shows a Japanese businessman trying to control the board of his company, but trouble ensues when kidnappers hold his chauffeur's son for ransom.

As for Lee's interpretation, Denzel plays the role of a record label mogul, whereas Rocky plays his son. In the teaser trailer below, you can see some high-pressure recording moments, a lot of cash and gunfire, scenes from what looks like the Puerto Rican Day Parade, and a gritty speech about success and perseverance from Washington.

Of course, fans are incredibly excited about this reunion for frequent collaborators Spike Lee and Denzel Washington. What's more is that seeing Ice Spice and A$AP Rocky alongside them will also be a treat for hip-hop fans, and we'll see what it has to say about the music industry.

When Is Highest 2 Lowest Coming Out?

According to Complex, Highest 2 Lowest will go to the Cannes Film Festival this month and eventually release in theaters on August 22 of this year via A24. Later, on September 5, the film will be available to stream on Apple TV+.

But it's not just fans who are excited for this new joint. The team itself can't wait to share it with the world. Spike Lee recently praised A$AP Rocky's performance during his appearance on the 7PM In Brooklyn podcast with Carmelo Anthony.