ASAP Rocky Thanks Jeffrey Wright For Giving Him Acting Advice While Shooting "Highest 2 Lowest"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 294 Views
ASAP Rocky Jeffrey Wright Advice Highest 2 Lowest Hip Hop News
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: A$AP Rocky attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
ASAP Rocky and Jeffrey Wright star alongside Denzel Washington and many more in Spike Lee's new film, "Highest 2 Lowest."

ASAP Rocky has an absolutely stacked extracurricular resumé as a rapper, even if he hasn't dropped a new album in seven years. Nevertheless, that's not for a lack of activity. The Harlem MC will star alongside Denzel Washington, Ice Spice, Jeffrey Wright, and more in the upcoming Spike Lee film Highest 2 Lowest.

As caught by AllHipHop, Rocky recently spoke to Variety about his experience on the Kurosawa reimagining's set. Specifically, A$AP Rocky thanked Wright for giving him on-the-spot acting advice throughout their time together, looking at him as a mentor throughout this process.

"During Highest 2 Lowest, he was coaching me," ASAP Rocky said of his upcoming film and Jeffrey Wright's coaching. "I would do something, and he'd be like, 'Nah, man, you got to do it like this' and 'Say your line like that.' We would just kick it in the trailer. He would tell me what books to read and show me the old-school s**t he used to be in. He's just an OG like that."

"If I'm being totally honest, to be a better actor overall, theatre is the only way to do that," he added. "One of the best, wisest men told me that – Mr. Jeffrey Wright. I don't think I'm ready. I got to be in one place, and that's a lot to commit to."

Highest 2 Lowest Release Date
"Highest 2 Lowest" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: (L-R) Jason Michael Berman, Denzel Washington, Elijah Wright, Jeffrey Wright, Aubrey Joseph, Ilfenesh Hadera, Spike Lee, A$AP Rocky, Wendell Pierce and Alan Fox attend the "Highest 2 Lowest" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)

Elsewhere during this interview, ASAP Rocky also praised Denzel Washington and admitted it was hard for him not to act like a Stan while shooting Highest 2 Lowest with Spike Lee.

"Trust me, it was difficult to not fan the f**k out every millisecond of the f***ing duration," he reportedly remarked. "It was crazy. It's f***ing Denzel, man. I'm never going to be too big to be able to say that I had to hold my composure from not fanning out."

Spike Lee also praised ASAP Rocky's performance in his upcoming movie. Highest 2 Lowest premiered during the Cannes Film Festival this month, and will premiere in United States theaters on August 25 of this year. Then, Apple TV+ users will be able to watch it on the platform on September 5.

