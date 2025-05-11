ASAP Rocky Reveals His Dream Role Ahead Of “Highest 2 Lowest” Release

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: A$AP Rocky attends The Fashion Awards 2024, presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
According to ASAP Rocky, he'd need a few months to prepare for his dream role, but it would certainly be worth it.

ASAP Rocky is set to appear in Spike Lee‘s Highest 2 Lowest with Denzel Washington in August, playing the role of an aspiring rapper. He already has his eye on another major role, however. In a new cover story with Variety, the rapper revealed that he'd love to play James Bond someday, though he'd need at least a few weeks to prepare.

“I’m down for whatever. I think I need to be the new Black James Bond,” he told the outlet. “Like, why not? If we hit the gym, I’ma be aight. Right now I’m in dad mode; you’re gonna have to give me a couple months.” 

Rocky continued, explaining that while acting alongside Washington is no small task, he didn't hesitate to take the opportunity. “I was born for this. I’m not gonna waste nobody’s time,” he said. “This is what I do — this is the same approach you would take to making an album or to directing or designing anything: You’ve got to give it your all. People judge you by integrity; that’s how you can measure someone’s principles and morals. If somebody don’t got integrity, and they’re just doing it for the check or the look or the next opportunity, it never works out for them. I promise you.”

Rihanna Met Gala 2025

His next film role is far from the only thing Rocky has to be excited about these days, however. He and Rihanna attended the Met Gala last week, where the songstress revealed that she's pregnant with their third child. She stepped out in a black cropped jacket and a black pinstripe skirt, putting her growing bump on full display.

After the big announcement, Rocky told AP how it felt to tell the world about the huge milestone. "It feels amazing, you know? We were tired of holding that, and it was time to show the people what we was cooking up. I’m glad everybody’s happy for us, because we’re definitely happy," he declared.

