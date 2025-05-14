SpaceGhostPurrp Claims He & ASAP Rocky Have Finally Squashed Their Beef

BY Caroline Fisher 1128 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SpaceGhostPurrp ASAP Rocky Squashed Beef Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Met Gala Co-Chair, A$AP Rocky attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Social media users have their doubts about SpaceGhostPurrp's tweet about reconciling with ASAP Rocky, but he insists "this is not cap."

SpaceGhostPurrp and ASAP Rocky have been at odds for years, but now, it looks like the two artists have finally put the past behind them. Recently, the Miami-born rapper took to X to share the big news, insisting that he's being totally honest.

"The beef w / asap rocky & Spaceghostpurrp is finally squashed, via phone," he wrote, as captured by Kurrco. "& Rihanna is officially apart of the underground family, & this is not cap." Of course, some social media users have their doubts, as things between Rocky and SpaceGhostPurrp have gotten extremely ugly in the past.

Back in 2020, for example, the former hopped on X once again to accuse his ex-collaborator of lying about his sexuality. "This is the main real reason why 'EVERYBODY HATES SPACEGHOSTPURRP' FOR no reason and been bashing my name," he wrote at the time, "because I found out his biggest secret and he hot mad because I cut him off for lyin bout his sexuality."

Read More: ASAP Rocky Reveals His Dream Role Ahead Of “Highest 2 Lowest” Release

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky

Their beef reportedly began in 2012, when SpaceGhostPurrp accused Rocky of stealing his lyrics for “Goldie” and Raider Klan's style. At the time of writing, the Harlem rapper has not addressed the apparent reconciliation.

This isn't the first exciting news ASAP Rocky fans have gotten lately, however. At the Met Gala earlier this month, his longtime partner Rihanna confirmed that she's expecting their third child together. She did so simply by putting her baby bump on display, and supporters couldn't be happier for the growing family.

Following the reveal, Rocky told AP how it felt to share the news with the rest of the world. "It feels amazing, you know? We were tired of holding that, and it was time to show the people what we was cooking up. I’m glad everybody’s happy for us, because we’re definitely happy," he explained at the time. For now, Rihanna's due date has yet to be revealed, though fans predict their little one will arrive sometime in November.

Read More: Ciara Reveals ASAP Rocky Already Talking Baby No. 4 While Talking Rihanna Met Gala Run-In

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 56.8K
Rihanna Flaunts Baby Bump Music News Music Rihanna Glows As She Flaunts Baby Bump And Odd Accessory In New York City 673
Diego Donamaria/Getty Images Beef SpaceGhostPurrp Claims A$AP Rocky Is "Living A Lie" 126.7K
ASAP Rocky Dream Role Movie News Music ASAP Rocky Reveals His Dream Role Ahead Of “Highest 2 Lowest” Release 931