SpaceGhostPurrp and ASAP Rocky have been at odds for years, but now, it looks like the two artists have finally put the past behind them. Recently, the Miami-born rapper took to X to share the big news, insisting that he's being totally honest.

"The beef w / asap rocky & Spaceghostpurrp is finally squashed, via phone," he wrote, as captured by Kurrco. "& Rihanna is officially apart of the underground family, & this is not cap." Of course, some social media users have their doubts, as things between Rocky and SpaceGhostPurrp have gotten extremely ugly in the past.

Back in 2020, for example, the former hopped on X once again to accuse his ex-collaborator of lying about his sexuality. "This is the main real reason why 'EVERYBODY HATES SPACEGHOSTPURRP' FOR no reason and been bashing my name," he wrote at the time, "because I found out his biggest secret and he hot mad because I cut him off for lyin bout his sexuality."

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky

Their beef reportedly began in 2012, when SpaceGhostPurrp accused Rocky of stealing his lyrics for “Goldie” and Raider Klan's style. At the time of writing, the Harlem rapper has not addressed the apparent reconciliation.

This isn't the first exciting news ASAP Rocky fans have gotten lately, however. At the Met Gala earlier this month, his longtime partner Rihanna confirmed that she's expecting their third child together. She did so simply by putting her baby bump on display, and supporters couldn't be happier for the growing family.