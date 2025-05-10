Rihanna Glows As She Flaunts Baby Bump And Odd Accessory In New York City

Rihanna has some exciting things to look forward to in the coming months, including the birth of her third child with ASAP Rocky. Earlier this month, the multi-hyphenate shared the exciting news at the Met Gala, putting her bump on full display. As expected, fans have since flooded the happy couple with words of support on social media as they celebrate the major milestone.

Earlier this week, RiRi stepped out to flaunt her growing belly once again, this time walking through New York City with a particularly eye-catching accessory in tow. The accessory in question was a large shearling Fendi bag shaped like a baguette from the Italian fashion house’s fall 2023 menswear collection, as seen in photos shared by The Shade Room. The songstress paired it with a red stitched top, blue jeans, and a black baseball cap.

When Is Rihanna Due?

Met Gala Co-Chair A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

At the time of writing, Rihanna's due date has not been made public, but it's speculated that she'll welcome her youngest child in November of this year. Following the big announcement, Rocky told AP how it feels to tell the world his family is continuing to grow.

"It feels amazing, you know? We were tired of holding that, and it was time to show the people what we was cooking up. I’m glad everybody’s happy for us, because we’re definitely happy," the rapper said.