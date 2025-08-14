In March of this year, Rihanna confirmed that she's expecting her third child with ASAP Rocky. The couple's other two children, RZA and Riot, were born in 2022 and 2023. Needless to say, fans couldn't be happier for the high-profile pair. They're also already dying to know more about their little one.

The baby-to-be's name, for example, has been a hot topic of discussion since Rihanna's pregnancy was announced. They've already said the name with starts with an R like their other kids'. Sadly, they haven't dropped any other meaningful clues.

Fans certainly have some guesses though, as well as names they hope the duo considers. During a chat with PEOPLE at the Nobody 2 premiere in Los Angeles this week, the original RZA even revealed what he thinks the child should be named.

“You know what? ODB, because you know the legend must live on,” he declared.

When Is Rihanna's Baby Due?

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: ASAP Rocky and Rihanna depart the "Highest 2 Lowest" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)

For now, it's unclear whether or not RiRi and Rocky will actually consider naming their bundle of joy after Ol' Dirty Bastard. RZA has been open in the past about just how much the artists naming their child after him really meant, however.

"It is a great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name," he told CNN back in 2023 after hearing the news.