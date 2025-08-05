Rihanna rocked an elaborate maternity outfit while stepping out in Los Angeles on Monday, as caught by TMZ. In pictures published by the outlet, she can be seen in a dress blending pastel pink, peach, and yellow colors. She accessorized the look with neon green and silver sneakers and flowery earrings.

This marks the third time Rihanna has been pregnant since dating A$AP Rocky. The two welcomed their first son in 2022 and a second son in 2023. Rihanna first confirmed she was pregnant with a third child at the Met Gala, earlier this year.

She's shown off her baby bump on several occasions already, including at the world premiere of Smurfs in Brussels, Belgium, back in June. She stars in the film as Smurfette. The star-studded cast also includes James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Jimmy Kimmel, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, and more.

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky New Albums

Both A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are working on long-awaited albums. Rihanna, who hasn't dropped a full-length project since 2016's Anti, provided an update on her ninth studio album, earlier this year. Speaking with Harper's Bazaar, she shared some insight into the creative direction she was heading towards. "I know it's not going to be anything that anybody expects," she told the outlet. "And it's not going to be commercial or radio digestible. It's going to be where my artistry deserves to be right now." She still hasn't confirmed a release date.

As for A$AP Rocky, he's nearing the release of his project, Don't Be Dumb. It'll be his first album since dropping Testing in 2018. He previously intended to share the album in August 2024, but delayed it indefinitely. He's already released the singles, "Highjack," "Tailor Swif", "Ruby Rosary," and "Pray4DaGang." His album also does not have a release date.

In addition to Don't Be Dumb, Rocky is also starring in Spike Lee's newest film, Highest 2 Lowest, which hits theaters later this month.