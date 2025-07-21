A$AP Rocky Sparks Health Concerns After Being Spotted In A Wheelchair

The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora - Show
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: A$AP Rocky accepts the award for Cultural Innovator during The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFC)
Further details as to why A$AP Rocky was in a wheelchair while out and about in West Hollywood are unclear.

Fans of A$AP Rocky are worried about the rapper's health after TMZ published pictures of him in West Hollywood on Monday. He can been seen riding in a wheelchair and needing help to get into a yellow Hummer. The outlet describes him as appearing "completely distressed" and hiding his face under a blanket.

No further details on the situation are available and Rocky has yet to comment on the pictures. They come after he recently returned to the United States following a trip to Paris Fashion Week. At the event, he presented his second collection for AWGE. Rocky also made surprise appearance at Jonathan Anderson’s debut Dior show, according to HypeBeast. He appeared to be in fine shape at the time.

Before that, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna both attended the world premiere of Smurfs in Brussels, Belgium. Rihanna stars in the film as Smurfette. She's joined in the cast by James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Jimmy Kimmel, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, and more. The film hit theaters in the US on July 18th.

A$AP Rocky "Don't Be Dumb"

The concerns about Rocky's health come as he and Rihanna are expecting their third child together. The Anti singer debuted her baby bump at the Met Gala, earlier this year. She gave birth to their first son in 2022 and a second son in 2023.

On top of his personal life, Rocky is also still working on his long-awaited fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb. The project was originally going to release, last August, but Rocky delayed it indefinitely. He's dropped several singles including "Highjack," "Tailor Swif," "Ruby Rosary," and most recently, "Pray4DaGang." He still has not announced an official release date.

We're not permitted to post the latest images of A$AP Rocky in West Hollywood directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so on TMZ.

