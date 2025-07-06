A$AP Rocky's New Single "pray4dagang" Reportedly Fails To Chart On Apple Music Top 100

A$AP Rocky's DON'T BE DUMB rollout has been marred by several pump fakes. As of writing, there is still no real indication as to when it will finally drop. On July 4, Rocky dropped "pray4dagang," a track exclusive to Apple Music subscribers for the first 24 hours. The song reportedly severely underperformed.
Per Kurrco, a popular music account, Rocky's latest single failed to appear on Apple Music's top 100 songs chart. As of writing, the chart, which Apple Music updates every day, still does not include Rocky's song.
It's a disappointing start to the new single's lifespan. It marks yet another single in the seven years since TESTING released that did not have the intended effect on audiences.
In the earlier parts of his career, A$AP Rocky developed a reputation for songs that did not usually chart high on the Billboard Hot 100. However, they would still go platinum several times over because of long-term success and dedicated fans. "pray4dagang" could be another track that follows that path, but as a lead single, it's not particularly encouraging.
A$AP Rocky DON'T BE DUMB
A$AP Rocky's had a tumultuous couple of years. Rocky initially planned to release DON'T BE DUMB in August 2024, even coming out with a trailer for the album. That changed when a series of leaks took place, disrupting the rollout for an album that was six years in the making. A jury also acquitted Rocky of gun charges, stemming from an incident in 2021 where he was accused of shooting former associate A$AP Relli.
Now, he's failing to chart on a platform where his new song had a day of exclusivity. Hopefully, he rebounds and the album, which has now been seven years in the making, ends up being a big success for him.