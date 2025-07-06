A$AP Rocky's New Single "pray4dagang" Reportedly Fails To Chart On Apple Music Top 100

A$AP Rocky's new single "pray4dagang" reportedly failed to chart on Apple Music despite being exclusive to the platform for its first day.

Now, he's failing to chart on a platform where his new song had a day of exclusivity. Hopefully, he rebounds and the album, which has now been seven years in the making, ends up being a big success for him.

A$AP Rocky's had a tumultuous couple of years. Rocky initially planned to release DON'T BE DUMB in August 2024, even coming out with a trailer for the album. That changed when a series of leaks took place, disrupting the rollout for an album that was six years in the making. A jury also acquitted Rocky of gun charges, stemming from an incident in 2021 where he was accused of shooting former associate A$AP Relli.

In the earlier parts of his career, A$AP Rocky developed a reputation for songs that did not usually chart high on the Billboard Hot 100. However, they would still go platinum several times over because of long-term success and dedicated fans. "pray4dagang" could be another track that follows that path, but as a lead single, it's not particularly encouraging.

A$AP Rocky's DON'T BE DUMB rollout has been marred by several pump fakes. As of writing, there is still no real indication as to when it will finally drop. On July 4, Rocky dropped "pray4dagang," a track exclusive to Apple Music subscribers for the first 24 hours. The song reportedly severely underperformed.

About The Author

Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.