ASAP Rocky Teases "Don't Be Dumb" With Dramatic Trailer & Fans Can't Believe It

Is this really happening? We're not dreaming? You're sure this isn't another Bottega campaign?

Well, it's finally here... or almost, at least, but even knowing of its existence is enough to vindicate and validate six years of agonizing patience. Moreover, ASAP Rocky is dropping his new album Don't Be Dumb on August 30, and fans couldn't be more excited, happy, or in disbelief about the news. He recently posted a new clip on his social media that features some masked and heavily clothed people walking around a smoky area with industrial buzzes, rising synthesizers, and dramatic droning in the background. It's more of an atmospheric mood board than anything else, but we'll take it with a big smile on our face now that we at least have a release date.

Furthermore, this is the first time that A$AP Rocky has fully locked in a release date for Don't Be Dumb since he began teasing his fourth studio album all those years ago. From what new interviews, statements, and announcements indicate, he's currently in the mixing and mastering phase of the project, which is very exciting since it suggests that the post-production process will be very detailed. The Harlem native is known for his attempts at creating full, distinct worlds with each of his full-length records, which are all very different from each other. Here's hoping No. 4 sees him expand his reach and experiment some more.

ASAP Rocky's Latest Don't Be Dumb Teaser

Of course, a big part of the delays behind Don't Be Dumb, and Rihanna's much-anticipated album as well, has been her and A$AP Rocky's relationship and new life as parents. Whether folks are critiquing their fashion styles or going wild over their wholesome posts or viral moments, there's a lot to discuss around the power couple. Most importantly, it seems like they're in a great place of joy and fulfillment that the creation of music likely can't fill the void of anymore. But at least they're still putting in hard work for their fans, and they want to get it just right.