ASAP Rocky Teases "Don't Be Dumb" With Dramatic Trailer & Fans Can't Believe It

BYGabriel Bras Nevares894 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
FASHION-FRANCE-MEN-AMERICAN SABOTAGE
US rapper and designer ASAP Rocky aknowledges the audience at the end of the American Sabotage AWGE Spring/Summer 2025 menswear ready to wear collection show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, on June 21, 2024. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP) (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)
Is this really happening? We're not dreaming? You're sure this isn't another Bottega campaign?

Well, it's finally here... or almost, at least, but even knowing of its existence is enough to vindicate and validate six years of agonizing patience. Moreover, ASAP Rocky is dropping his new album Don't Be Dumb on August 30, and fans couldn't be more excited, happy, or in disbelief about the news. He recently posted a new clip on his social media that features some masked and heavily clothed people walking around a smoky area with industrial buzzes, rising synthesizers, and dramatic droning in the background. It's more of an atmospheric mood board than anything else, but we'll take it with a big smile on our face now that we at least have a release date.

Furthermore, this is the first time that A$AP Rocky has fully locked in a release date for Don't Be Dumb since he began teasing his fourth studio album all those years ago. From what new interviews, statements, and announcements indicate, he's currently in the mixing and mastering phase of the project, which is very exciting since it suggests that the post-production process will be very detailed. The Harlem native is known for his attempts at creating full, distinct worlds with each of his full-length records, which are all very different from each other. Here's hoping No. 4 sees him expand his reach and experiment some more.

Read More: Rihanna Wants More Kids With ASAP Rocky & Gives Big Update On Pregnancy Rumors

ASAP Rocky's Latest Don't Be Dumb Teaser

Of course, a big part of the delays behind Don't Be Dumb, and Rihanna's much-anticipated album as well, has been her and A$AP Rocky's relationship and new life as parents. Whether folks are critiquing their fashion styles or going wild over their wholesome posts or viral moments, there's a lot to discuss around the power couple. Most importantly, it seems like they're in a great place of joy and fulfillment that the creation of music likely can't fill the void of anymore. But at least they're still putting in hard work for their fans, and they want to get it just right.

So rejoice, A$AP Rocky fans: this isn't another adorable Bottega Veneta campaign with his kids. This is the real deal, and it looks like Don't Be Dumb will be one of the year's biggest releases. Will he deliver yet another fantastic experience that pushes his artistry in a similar direction or can none of us predict what the madman will do on this latest experiment? For excitement's sake, we're hoping for the latter.

Read More: Hip-Hop Albums We're Still Waiting On For 2024

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace ParkMusicASAP Rocky Reveals "Don't Be Dumb" Release Date And Previews New Song: Listen10.8K
Asap Rocky walks into the courthosueMusicASAP Rocky Opens Up On What His Next Album Will Sound Like7.0K
Harlem Honors Awards 2023MusicASAP Rocky Fans Disappointed After Thinking New Album Would Drop In August9.2K
"Stockholm Syndrome" Premiere - 2021 Tribeca FestivalMusicASAP Rocky Attributes New Album's Delay To Leaks, But Fans Aren't Buying It3.7K