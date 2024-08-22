ASAP Rocky Clears The Air Around Album Delay

Now that we have an official statement from ASAP Rocky, fans now have a set timeline for when to expect "Don't Be Dumb."

ASAP Rocky sent fans into a frenzy this week when news broke that he had to delay his upcoming album Don't Be Dumb... yet again. Moreover, the long-anticipated project, his first in eight years, was supposed to come out next week on Friday, August 30. However, it seems like the LP will now come out later in the fall of 2024, with no tentative, rumored, or hinted day-and-month date in sight. At least it seems like it'll come out this year. Furthermore, amid a lot of fan speculation and concern due to these external reports, the Harlem creative finally provided an official statement on the matter via Twitter on Thursday (August 22).

"LEAKS & SAMPLE CLEARANCES ARE DISRUPTING THE ALBUM," A$AP Rocky captioned a retweet of a post covering this delay. "ITS BEEN 6 YEARS & I WANNA MAKE THE BEST ALBUM EVER. IM SORRY FOR THE WAIT." Still, we at least have more material from the album to enjoy and hold us over until Don't Be Dumb is finally in our hands. One of these new moves is the single and music video "HIGHJACK," which caused a lot of commotion due to his potential Drake disses on the song.

ASAP Rocky Confirms Don't Be Dumb Delay

Speaking of which, A$AP Rocky recently spoke on this Drake feud during his Billboard cover interview. "You got to realize, certain n***as was throwing shots for years," he remarked to the publication. "I ain’t in the middle of that s**t. That’s not how I retaliate right now. I got bigger fish to fry than some p***y boys. It is real beef outside. It is real. N***as getting really clipped and blitzed every day. N***as sniping n***as every day. That little kitty s**t ain’t about nothing."

Meanwhile, despite these issues holding the release of Don't Be Dumb back, A$AP Rocky still found plenty of room as of late to unwind and enjoy life. For example, he and Rihanna (plus their children) recently went on a vacation to her native home country of Barbados. There's a lot of FOMO-inducing, wholesome, and fun content from this trip. Most likely, Rocky kept working on the project during this time, and while it won't come out as soon as we thought, we at least know that it's finally coming out.