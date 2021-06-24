album delay
- MusicKanye West Has Fans Upset Yet Again As "Vultures" No Longer Has A Release DateYe and Ty Dolla still have work to do.By Alexander Cole
- MusicPolo G Gifts $10k To The Entire Cast Of One Of His Music VideosPolo G had a pretty generous gift for the stars of his music video.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Celebrates Lil Durk's Album Pushback: Video"Richest Opp" arrived at midnight. Have you streamed the latest from YB yet?By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSaweetie Partly Blames Her Zodiac Sign For Album DelayWhile she mentioned other reasons as well, it seems like her being a Cancer makes a big difference in her mind when it comes to the album's long-awaited and postponed drop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSZA Blames TDE's Punch & RCA Records For Album Delay, Punch RespondsPunch promises that "an announcement will be coming sooner than you think."By Erika Marie
- MusicSaweetie Explains "Pretty B*tch Music" Debut Delay: "Not An Album, It's A Movement"We're not sure when the album will arrive, but Saweetie is taking her time because "this ain't no microwave sh*t."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJoey Bada$$ Speaks His Mind On Drake's "Honestly, Nevermind"Joey Bada$$ denied rumors that he delayed "2000" because of Drake's new album.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Says She'll "Delay The Album" If "We Go Up" Music Video Doesn't Get Enough LoveMama Minaj is ready to put her "foot back on bitches' necks."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFivio Foreign Pushes Back Debut Album, Announces April Release DateFivio's "The Bible" album is right around the corner.By Thomas Galindo
- MusicLil Durk Delays "7220" Album, Announces New Release Date & Cover ArtLil Durk pump-faked his fans and announced the new release date for "7220" after only releasing a new single today.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEARTHGANG Reveals "Ghetto Gods" Tracklist After Failing To Drop The Album On TimeThe duo says they'd rather fans experience the album in concert before they release it on streaming.By Thomas Galindo
- MusicNLE Choppa Pushes Back Album "Out Of Respect" For MemphisNLE Choppa pushes back his album release by a week "out of respect" to Memphis, but some fans think NBA YoungBoy's release also had to do with the decision.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYo Gotti Pushes Back Double-Disc Album ReleaseYo Gotti announces he is delaying the release of his new double-disc album "CM10."By Alex Zidel
- MusicSaweetie Explains Her Numerous Album Delays: "It Was A Body Of Work With No Soul"Saweetie says "Pretty Bitch Music" is "dropping soon."By Thomas Galindo
- MusicSilk Sonic Delays Debut Album To Next YearSilk Sonic's debut album has been pushed back to next year.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSaweetie Delays "Pretty B*tch Music" Release: "I'm A Perfectionist"The album was supposed to arrive this week, but the rapper says she went back & reconstructed some songs.By Erika Marie