Metro Boomin Delays "A FUTURISTIC SUMMA" Until Next Week

Some of you may have woken up happy today knowing that Metro Boomin was going to have his new project out. Sadly, though, it's nowhere to be found. But don't fret too much, it doesn't seem like we will have to be waiting long.

Late last night, the St. Louis producer hopped on social media to announce that A FUTURISTIC SUMMA is coming next week. "PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE FUTURISTIC SUMMA NEXT WEEK," he tweeted. Now, he didn't exactly share which day, but his initial plan to have it out today, Tuesday, July 22, we can only assume we will have it seven days from now.

That would mean that his mixtape will be available everywhere on July 29. Genius is reporting otherwise, though, slapping an August 1 date on it. In that instance, we are getting it on the traditional Friday. Overall, it's a little unclear, but we hope it's our prediction.

Fans are a little upset right now, especially considering that Metro Boomin announced this update just moments before showtime. However, it seems like he's got a good reason as to why he had to give himself more time.

Later into the tweet, the HEROES & VILLAINS curator tagged Future, possibly suggesting that he's waiting on a feature from him. "@1future LETS GOOOOOO [flying saucer emoji]."

Metro Boomin New Album

What's having us think that is the inclusion of a voicemail that Pluto left his close friend and collaborator. "Three times where you at? the ATL rapper says, "I'm pulling up to the lab right now. I gotta drop a verse on this FUTURISTIC SUMMA sh*t."

Even though it's always dope when these two link up, some are a little disappointed that this is what's causing the delay. Part of it is because these folks feel that bigger artist's feel like they need to have a Future feature on all of their albums.

Take this user's comment which reads, "nah u weird i aint kidding everyone said tonight wtf... we don't care bout no government mandated future feature." Another shares that sentiment. "You only make songs with Future we're tired of it."

This frustration can also be rooted in the fact that Metro Boomin said there would be an "all new cast." We also know that Quavo is rumored to be on this mixtape as well, which doesn't exactly scream "never before seen."