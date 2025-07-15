News
metro boomin a futuristic summa
Music
Metro Boomin Reveals Release Date For His Mixtape "A FUTURISTIC SUMMA"
Metro Boomin dropped the lead single "Slide" featuring Roscoe Dash, one of 16 "all new cast" members for this mixtape on July 4.
Zachary Horvath
17 mins ago
