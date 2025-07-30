After revealing the features for A FUTURISTIC SUMMA two days ago it was only a matter of time before Metro Boomin set the release date. The St. Louis native will finally be delivering his surprise mixtape this Friday, August 1. The news was caught by Kurrco on X after the hitmaker put out a mini trailer for the project on his socials.
It features some shots a potential music video for "Slide," the lead single featuring Roscoe Dash. We got a looping visualizer for the track on July 4 moments after the tape was announced. Guests on the project appear in the teaser too such as Quavo. He was one of the first features that we knew about.
In the following days after the delay, Metro Boomin put out short clips to announce the co-stars. Future, Lil Baby, and Gucci Mane were a few that were revealed through the artists leaving voicemails for the producer.
However, those are just a few that fans will hear. Other trap legends such as T.I., 2 Chainz, Waka Flocka Flame, and Young Dro are also making appearances.
Metro Boomin A FUTURISTIC SUMMA
It seems we will know the rest once August 1st arrives, but this different cast for Metro Boomin is something he promised. He shared that he was concocting a "new cast" for A FUTURISTIC SUMMA after a skeptical fan asked him on X if he was bringing along the usual suspects.
Those of course would be the likes of Travis Scott, Future, Young Thug, etc.
However, Metro has a vision and a specific sonic landscape for this mixtape. The rollout has been one big homage to the early to late 2000s with the Myspace-esque web page for the project. "Slide" had a throwback trap flair production wise as well.
Overall, we predict a mixture of old and new trap aesthetics given the title and the guests he's recruiting. It should be a fun time once the clock strikes 12 a.m.