Metro Boomin Boasts Impressive Feature List For New Mixtape "A Futuristic Summa"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 739 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Metro Boomin Feature New Mixtape A Futuristic Summa Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 29: Metro Boomin attends the Emirates NBA Cup game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on November 29, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
While some familiar names will appear on this Metro Boomin mixtape, its most exciting guests are Southern rap icons of yesteryear.

Metro Boomin has fans a little confused with his new mixtape A Futuristic Summa's release date, but they're still excited for it. The project comes out at some point this week, and to continue to build hype for it and generate interest, he's been revealing the features on the tracklist little by little on Twitter.

Considering the St. Louis producer's previous work, there are a few names on here that won't surprise you at all: Quavo, Lil Baby, Future, and 2 Chainz. But others might surprise you more than they should, such as T.I., Waka Flocka Flame, Young Dro, Travis Porter, BunnaB, Meany of Shop Boyz, JMoney, Rich Kidz, YK Niece, and Rocko.

Furthermore, this seems like a solid mix of classic Southern talent, genre growth, and contemporary stylings, and we can't wait to hear the whole thing. We already got the lead single "Slide" featuring Roscoe Dash, and a lot of this primarily Atlanta-based focus will be interesting to see come to life.

Now, all left to do is wait and see when exactly Metro Boomin drops A Futuristic Summa. The exact release time still isn't perfectly clear, but either way, it feels like it's right around the corner.

Read More: Rick Ross Goes Off On 50 Cent After His Latest Trolling Attempt Backfires

Metro Boomin New Album Release Date

However, there are still even more guests left to be announced on this new mixtape. So maybe the next few days (or hours) gives fans some more hints, suggestions, or confirmations of who will make it. In Metro Boomin's case, his promise of an "all new cast" got fans thinking he would exclusively collaborate with artists he's never worked with before. That obviously didn't turn out to be the case, but there is still much more freshness to this upcoming project than even his best work.

So we'll see what ends up happening on A Futuristic Summa... Whenever Metro Boomin decides to release it. Maybe we get it as early as midnight tonight (Monday, July 28) or as late as Friday evening. Fans expect the same level of fun and quality either way. There's not much time left until we see whether or not Metro delivers a success once again.

Read More: Different Gods: Kendrick Lamar & Drake’s Two Versions Of Hip Hop Power

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals Music Metro Boomin Delays "A FUTURISTIC SUMMA" Until Next Week 7.0K
Metro Boomin Details Mixtape A Futuristic Summa Hip Hop News Music Metro Boomin Reveals Exciting New Details For Upcoming Mixtape "A Futuristic Summa" 1.5K
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals Music Metro Boomin Reveals Release Date For His Mixtape "A FUTURISTIC SUMMA" 2.3K
future metro boomin Music Future & Metro Boomin "We Still Don't Trust You": What We Know 7.8K
Comments 1