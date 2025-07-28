Metro Boomin has fans a little confused with his new mixtape A Futuristic Summa's release date, but they're still excited for it. The project comes out at some point this week, and to continue to build hype for it and generate interest, he's been revealing the features on the tracklist little by little on Twitter.

Considering the St. Louis producer's previous work, there are a few names on here that won't surprise you at all: Quavo, Lil Baby, Future, and 2 Chainz. But others might surprise you more than they should, such as T.I., Waka Flocka Flame, Young Dro, Travis Porter, BunnaB, Meany of Shop Boyz, JMoney, Rich Kidz, YK Niece, and Rocko.

Furthermore, this seems like a solid mix of classic Southern talent, genre growth, and contemporary stylings, and we can't wait to hear the whole thing. We already got the lead single "Slide" featuring Roscoe Dash, and a lot of this primarily Atlanta-based focus will be interesting to see come to life.

Now, all left to do is wait and see when exactly Metro Boomin drops A Futuristic Summa. The exact release time still isn't perfectly clear, but either way, it feels like it's right around the corner.

Read More: Rick Ross Goes Off On 50 Cent After His Latest Trolling Attempt Backfires

However, there are still even more guests left to be announced on this new mixtape. So maybe the next few days (or hours) gives fans some more hints, suggestions, or confirmations of who will make it. In Metro Boomin's case, his promise of an "all new cast" got fans thinking he would exclusively collaborate with artists he's never worked with before. That obviously didn't turn out to be the case, but there is still much more freshness to this upcoming project than even his best work.