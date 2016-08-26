special guests
- MusicNicki Minaj, Keyshia Cole & Monica Host Instagram Live TogetherQueen Barb is a big fan of the R&B singers, and they all had a ball together with freestyles, jokes, and some light teasing.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFabolous, T.I., Jeezy, And Lil Jon Join DJ Drama Onstage At BET Hip Hop AwardsDJ Drama brought plenty of special guests along for his 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards performance.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNas Hosts Diddy, Mary J. Blige, Slick Rick, Fat Joe & More At 50th Birthday BashThe Queens legend had a lot to celebrate, including the 50th anniversary of his own life and hip-hop's, plus his final Hit-Boy album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRod Wave Will Embark On "Nostalgia" Arena Tour With Very Special GuestsThe St. Petersburg rapper and crooner brought together top R&B and hip-hop talent in support of his soon-to-come LP.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGorillaz Bring Out De La Soul At Coachella, Honor Trugoy The DoveTo everyone's excitement, the iconic hip-hop group performed their legendary Gorillaz collaboration "Feel Good Inc."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKaty Perry Brings Out North West During Her Las Vegas Residency For Dance-OffThe "California Girls" singer hosted a dance competition on stage for her Firework Foundation, and Kim supported her daughter from the front row.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMetro Boomin Shocks Coachella Crowd With Special Guests & Unreleased MusicThe St. Louis producer gave fans a star-studded show that covered classics in his catalog and his latest album "HEROES & VILLAINS."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJuice WRLD To Bring Ski Mask The Slump God On "Death Race" TourJuice WRLD announces the "Death Race For Love" tour and merch collaboration with Lyrical Lemonade and Vlone.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJada Smith Postpones "Surviving R. Kelly" Discussion For "Red Table Talk" EpisodeJada's planning an informative "Red Table Talk" episode. By Chantilly Post
- MusicXXXTentacion "Skins" Release Party Announced With Lil Pump & MoreThe release party is taking place on December 6.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Has Several Special Guests Lined Up For "SNL" Performance: ReportTeyana Taylor, Kid Cudi, and 070 Shake are reportedly joining Kanye West during "SNL."By Aron A.
- MusicPowers Pleasant Unveils EP Features Including Joey Bada$$, A$AP Ferg, & MorePowers Pleasant's EP has a line-up of New York stars.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJaden Smith Takes "SYRE" On The Road For "Vision Tour"Jaden's "Vision Tour" will have special guests who've yet to be announced.By hnhh
- MusicSee Who Attended Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir’s Extravagant WeddingRick Ross, Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, 2 Chainz, Diddy & Lil Yachty are just some of the names who attended Gucci Mane's wedding Tuesday night.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDrake Brings Out Tory Lanez, Migos, Cardi B, Travis Scott, & More At 2017 OVO FestRae Sremmurd, French Montana, & Playboi Carti were also special guests Monday night at OVO Fest as well.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicThundercat Brought Out Dave Chappelle & Robert Glasper In NYC Friday NightDave Chappelle & Robert Glasper were in attendance last night at Thundercat's sold-out "Drunk" concert in NYC.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDrake Brings Out Gucci Mane & 2 Chainz In ATLDrake brought out hometown hero's Gucci Mane & 2 Chainz in ATL.By Kevin Goddard