Nicki Minaj, Keyshia Cole & Monica Host Instagram Live Together

Nicki Minaj's Instagram Live sessions are usually solo, so when someone else is there to share the fun, her fans get quite excited. Moreover, her most recent special guests on her IG Live this week were two R&B stars: Keyshia Cole and Monica. The trio chopped it up with some light teases and jokes, some freestyle sessions, and they even landed on a group name for when they– hopefully– release music together: "Mo'Nicki Cole." Speaking of which, this got some fans immediately speculating that the two singers will appear on the Trinidadian MC's Pink Friday 2, an album that has a lot of hype behind it and is just days away from bursting onto the scene.

Furthermore, Nicki Minaj has built up this release a lot. That's not just by talking about how good it is or sharing inspirations with fans, but also with bars, song snippets, and a promise that she's turning up the heat on the mic against her opposition. In fact, the month-or-so delay seems to have benefitted the 40-year-old, since there isn't much else on the radar that could hamper its success. Regardless, we'll just have to wait and see what's in store for us next Friday (December 8) to see if all this anticipation will have been worth it.

Nicki Minaj's IG Livestream With Keyshia Cole & Monica: Watch

However, another interesting part of this IG Live is that Keyshia Cole has some interesting history with Nicki Minaj... well, not with her, but with her fans. As you all likely know, the Barbz are quick to defend their Queen at all costs, especially against other femcee "foes" like Cardi B, which is more of a fanbase war these days than any real beef between them. Furthermore, when Cole shouted out Cardi's music after she did the same for hers, Nicki fans blasted her online. She asked fans to keep her out of the "fan rivalry" and said that she's free to enjoy either hip-hop titan.

Meanwhile, maybe this will give Monica a boost in terms of public recognition, as she recently expressed that the industry forgot about her in her eyes. She certainly deserves as much, and if nothing else, this trio seemed to have a lot of fun together during their IG Live sessions. Fingers crossed for a collab! For more news and the latest updates on Nicki Minaj, Monica, and Keyshia Cole, stick around on HNHH.

