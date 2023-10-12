Monica Believes The Music Industry Forgot About Her

The Georgia singer sometimes feels like the underdog in the industry, but she’s grateful for the chance to enjoy her career at her own pace.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Monica Believes The Music Industry Forgot About Her

During a live conversation for Uninterrupted's The Shop, Monica recently confessed feeling like the music industry forgot about her. Of course, it's not like her career came and went with no impact at all. The Georgia singer had an incredibly successful run at the turn of the century, whether with her Billboard chart-topping hits or with her various appearances in movies and TV. Still, with all that in the rearview mirror, she feels like a bit of a footnote in the grand scheme of things. Despite these reservations, the 42-year-old is still grateful for what she has enjoyed in her career, and all the happiness to come.

"What I learned in those moments is that there's a plan for all of our lives," Monica expressed. "It's orchestrated by somebody bigger than every person in this room. What was meant to happen was for my life to change that day. And I was able to really enjoy my career because I didn't have any expectations.

Read More: Lil Tecca Roasted Over Brandy & Monica Sample Use

Monica Reflects On Not Having Many Awards, But Enjoying Her Career

"I was not looking at stats, I was not worried about awards," Monica continued. "I'm actually a person that, for all the records that I've broken, I really have never won any awards. I'm really the most forgotten. If you think about it, I'm pretty much the underdog, but I sit very comfortably in it. Because I can still go where I want, do what I want, live how I want. But when I say that I am often forgotten, I was hosting the Soul Train Awards! Was nominated for five, three of my songs in one category, and still lost. But I went out to eat and kick my regular s**t after! I was not bothered because that's not what I do it for. That is really my point when I say that, often times, I'm forgotten in those spaces."

Meanwhile, there is definitely one fan of hers that will not forget about her anytime soon. The "Like This and Like That" hitmaker jumped into the crowd at a recent performance to defend a woman after a man hit her. With actions and statements like that in mind, it's clear that she has her priorities in check. For more news and updates on Monica, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: Monica Receives Backlash Over Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Halloween Costume 

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.