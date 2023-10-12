Monica Believes The Music Industry Forgot About Her

During a live conversation for Uninterrupted's The Shop, Monica recently confessed feeling like the music industry forgot about her. Of course, it's not like her career came and went with no impact at all. The Georgia singer had an incredibly successful run at the turn of the century, whether with her Billboard chart-topping hits or with her various appearances in movies and TV. Still, with all that in the rearview mirror, she feels like a bit of a footnote in the grand scheme of things. Despite these reservations, the 42-year-old is still grateful for what she has enjoyed in her career, and all the happiness to come.

"What I learned in those moments is that there's a plan for all of our lives," Monica expressed. "It's orchestrated by somebody bigger than every person in this room. What was meant to happen was for my life to change that day. And I was able to really enjoy my career because I didn't have any expectations.

Monica Reflects On Not Having Many Awards, But Enjoying Her Career

"I was not looking at stats, I was not worried about awards," Monica continued. "I'm actually a person that, for all the records that I've broken, I really have never won any awards. I'm really the most forgotten. If you think about it, I'm pretty much the underdog, but I sit very comfortably in it. Because I can still go where I want, do what I want, live how I want. But when I say that I am often forgotten, I was hosting the Soul Train Awards! Was nominated for five, three of my songs in one category, and still lost. But I went out to eat and kick my regular s**t after! I was not bothered because that's not what I do it for. That is really my point when I say that, often times, I'm forgotten in those spaces."

Meanwhile, there is definitely one fan of hers that will not forget about her anytime soon. The "Like This and Like That" hitmaker jumped into the crowd at a recent performance to defend a woman after a man hit her. With actions and statements like that in mind, it's clear that she has her priorities in check. For more news and updates on Monica, stay logged into HNHH.

