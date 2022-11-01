Monica has been a hot topic on social media lately, thanks to her social and dating life. Earlier this month, the songstress clapped back at rumors that she’s currently dating Kodak Black. Bill & Shimmy My Heart,” she tweeted about the Florida rappers Kodak and LOE Shimmy.

“They know they can trust me with whatever & never have to doubt me!! Not every relationship is about messing or dating! I hang with their moms because I’m their age! LOL. I’m gonna FOREVER love support & encourage them! They don’t play about me.” Days later, Mo — a.k.a Goonica — found her self at the center of another social media debacle.

On Monday (October 31), the “So Gone” singer received backlash after dressing up as Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes’ infamous mugshot from her 1994 arrest for setting fire to her boyfriend’s home. Many fans were outraged by Mo’s choice in costume, calling it insensitive and offensive.

Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Andre Rison photographed during the Arista Pre-Grammy Party. Lopes was killed in a car crash in the Honduras April 25, 2002. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

“Monica “Should’ve Known Better” than to dress as her mugshot after being abused by her then boyfriend Andre Rison. Domestic Abuse isn’t a costume. This was in VERY poor taste,” one fan tweeted.

Monica as Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes pic.twitter.com/w6a2mOX9Wx — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) October 31, 2022

Another Twitter user added, “Why would you dress as Left Eye’s mugshot? That lady is deceased and wasn’t that man an alcoholic or something laying hands on her? Pick another costume.”

Despite the outrage, Left Eye’s TLC groupmate, T-Boz says she didn’t take offense to Monica’s costume. She even shared a brief story about the night that the infamous photo was taken. “Haaaaaaaa U crazy love it!,” T-Boz shared. “Funny story I dressed her that day…. And My Mama Said Why U Give Her That Ugly Ass Dress… And I Said That’s What She Picked But Like WHY Did I Hv That Dress In The First Place lol Miss My Sister. Funny … U Did That.”

T-Boz on Monica’s Left Eye Costume pic.twitter.com/HqqA9bBNiH — Fullmoonafterthestorm (@Fullmoonaftert1) October 31, 2022

Monica has yet to respond to the backlash. Share your thoughts below.