Kodak Black & Monica’s Apparent Date Night Leaves Twitter Confused
Twitter had plenty to say after Monica’s apparent date night with Kodak Black.
It looks like Monica found herself a new, unsuspecting boo, shortly after her birthday. The legendary R&B singer celebrated her 42nd birthday this week and it seems that Kodak Black helped her ring in a new year.
This week, she posted a photo of herself stepping into a Maybach with the caption reading, “On a date kinda nervous,” alongside a winking emoji. Fans quickly began to question who the mystery man was, which seemingly turns out to be the “I’m So Awesome” rapper. She later shared a selfie of the two of them together as she held a blue Birkin bag and Yak held a wad of cash in his hand. “THANK YOUUUUU,” she captioned the post while tagging Yak’s IG page.
The birthday post fuels previous speculation that the two are romantically linked to one another. Earlier this month, Yak shared a video of himself cruising around with Monica in the backseat as they jammed out to some R&B tunes. A few short days later, Yak pulled up to her concert with a bouquet of flowers and then, shared a TikTok to his song, “Walk.”
As expected, Twitter was largely confused by the potential news that Yak and Monica might be an item. Many quickly pointed out the nearly 20-year age gap between the two artists — Kodak Black turned 25 this year while Monica is 42. However, some weren’t entirely surprised by it. One user wrote, “In a world where Faith Evans married Stevie J and Toni Braxton got engaged to Birdman, it isn’t insane at all to think Monica would be dating Kodak Black.”
Mind you, neither of them have confirmed that they’re in a relationship. For all we know, they could just be good friends. Nonetheless, Twitter had plenty to say about the possibility that they are a couple. Check out a few of the best reactions below.