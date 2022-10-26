It looks like Monica found herself a new, unsuspecting boo, shortly after her birthday. The legendary R&B singer celebrated her 42nd birthday this week and it seems that Kodak Black helped her ring in a new year.

This week, she posted a photo of herself stepping into a Maybach with the caption reading, “On a date kinda nervous,” alongside a winking emoji. Fans quickly began to question who the mystery man was, which seemingly turns out to be the “I’m So Awesome” rapper. She later shared a selfie of the two of them together as she held a blue Birkin bag and Yak held a wad of cash in his hand. “THANK YOUUUUU,” she captioned the post while tagging Yak’s IG page.

Kodak Black & Monica went on a date last night & she’s trending on social media. pic.twitter.com/vZypnlUMfD — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) October 25, 2022

The birthday post fuels previous speculation that the two are romantically linked to one another. Earlier this month, Yak shared a video of himself cruising around with Monica in the backseat as they jammed out to some R&B tunes. A few short days later, Yak pulled up to her concert with a bouquet of flowers and then, shared a TikTok to his song, “Walk.”

As expected, Twitter was largely confused by the potential news that Yak and Monica might be an item. Many quickly pointed out the nearly 20-year age gap between the two artists — Kodak Black turned 25 this year while Monica is 42. However, some weren’t entirely surprised by it. One user wrote, “In a world where Faith Evans married Stevie J and Toni Braxton got engaged to Birdman, it isn’t insane at all to think Monica would be dating Kodak Black.”

In a world where Faith Evans married Stevie J and Toni Braxton got engaged to Birdman, it isn’t insane at all to think Monica would be dating Kodak Black 😂 https://t.co/87uB0s2rPv — #SellTheTeamDan (@TheMr_BQC) October 25, 2022

Mind you, neither of them have confirmed that they’re in a relationship. For all we know, they could just be good friends. Nonetheless, Twitter had plenty to say about the possibility that they are a couple. Check out a few of the best reactions below.

Monica dating Kodak Black was NOT on my bingo card 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cdHdIKnP5Q — ❄️🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) October 25, 2022

Kodak is 25 and Monica is 42.



Are y’all ready for that conversation? — Lathan🎯 (@RealLathan) October 26, 2022

bitch monica said first date kinda nervous and was with kodak fucking black pic.twitter.com/khF5A0NyyK — . (@thoughtsndtings) October 25, 2022

I honestly thought Kanye was having the worst midlife crisis of all time, but Monica dating Kodak is straitjacket worthy — 🖕🏾 (@justbetalking) October 25, 2022

I don’t know what’s goin on with Monica and Kodak but I’m 100% sure he gonna say some goofy shit about her later 😭 — ……. (@PrinceHAK33M) October 25, 2022

Monica is 42 & Kodak is 25



If they are actually dating then why isn’t she being called a creep, weirdo or groomer? 🤔



If it was reversed, the amount of think pieces criticizing an older man for dating a woman 17 years younger than him would be insane — Darron The Mastodon 💪🏾🛡 (@Darron_Mastodon) October 25, 2022